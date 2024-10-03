E-MTB / News: With the Moustache Game 150 and Game 160 models, the French manufacturer is presenting two E-MTBs with the new Bosch CX drive system. As is known from the e-bike veterans, there are some very innovative solutions and well-known trademarks such as the aluminum frame. Nevertheless, these are probably the sportiest E-MTBs in the history of Moustache.

The "Game" model series is a good old friend in Moustache's portfolio: Located above the "Trail" E-MTBs, the Game has always had a lot of suspension travel and extremely robust components. Nevertheless, the bike's somewhat touring-oriented roots were always noticeable, especially in demanding terrain. For 2025, the goal and concept of the Moustache Game have been retained, but the bike has been given a completely new frame that is much sportier and more progressive than before.

Airy engine integration and own path with batteries

Like their predecessors, both bikes are powered by the new Bosch CX motor, which is extremely innovative and almost "floats" in the frame. This is intended to ensure the best possible supply of fresh air and prevent premature throttling under long, continuous load. The 2,8 kg mid-engine has the same performance data as its predecessor: 85 Nm torque, a maximum of 600 watts of power and 340% support. There are clear improvements in the more pleasant and reduced noise level without rattling on the trail, and the response has also been noticeably improved.

In addition to the motor itself, there are also new batteries - Bosch presented the two new Powertubes with 600 and 800 Wh. Moustache has decided to use the smaller and, at around 3 kg, pleasantly light 600 Wh battery for its new models. This is pushed into the closed down tube via an opening in the bottom bracket using a clever fastening system and is securely fixed with a bracket developed in-house. This bracket also allowed the French to make the "old" 750 Wh battery compatible, which is optionally available for every model. But you should think carefully about whether you really want to accept 150 kg more weight for "only" 1,4 Wh more capacity. The PowerMore 1,5 Range Extender with 250 Wh capacity, which weighs around 250 kg, would be a much better alternative.

One frame, two models

Both models of the new Moustache Game use the same aluminum frame. The differences in their geometry and suspension travel are due to different length forks and different shock strokes. In the Game 150 models, Moustache continues to use its own MagicGrip shock, which, however, is now much sportier than its predecessor. The Game 160, on the other hand, uses a Fox Float X with a shock tune developed jointly with Moustache.

All models of the new Moustache Game come in three colors - Dusty Mauve, Moon Landing and Night Rider. Only the top model Game 160.9 also comes in a bright "launch" color.

Moustache Game 150: Models and Prices

The Moustache Game 150 comes with 160 mm of suspension travel at the front and 150 mm at the rear and its components are also designed for ambitious trail use or sporty tours. Prices start at a fair 5.399 euros and even the top model is absolutely within budget at 6.999 euros - despite the high-quality components.

Moustache Game 150.6

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX BDU38

Battery pack: Bosch Powertube 600 (750 + 300 euros)

Fork: Marzocchi Z1

Mute: Mustache Magic Grip Control

Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed

brakes: Magura MT5 203/203mm

impellers: Moustache AL

Price: € 5.399

Moustache Game 150.7

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX BDU38

Battery pack: Bosch Powertube 600 (750 + 300 euros)

Fork: Fox 36 performance

Mute: Mustache Magic Grip Control

Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed

brakes: Shimano XT 203/203mm

impellers: Moustache AL / Mavic

Price: € 5.999

Moustache Game 150.8

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX BDU38

Battery pack: Bosch Powertube 600 (750 + 300 euros)

Fork: Fox36Factory

Mute: Mustache Magic Grip Control

Circuit: Sram GX Eagle AXS T-Type

brakes: Shimano XT 203/203mm

impellers: Moustache AL / Mavic

Price: € 6.999

Moustache Game 160: Models and Prices

Moustache starts the Game 160 at 6.499 euros, and even the really luxuriously equipped top model stays well under the 8.999 euro mark at 10.000 euros. Nice: All models come with high-quality, robust tires, long dropper posts and 220 or 203 mm brake discs - suitable for a bike with 170 mm suspension travel at the front and 160 mm at the rear.

Moustache Game 160.7

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX BDU38

Battery pack: Bosch Powertube 600 (750 + 300 euros)

Fork: Fox 38 performance

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed

brakes: Shimano XT 223 / 203 mm

impellers: Moustache AL EU / Mavic

Price: € 6.499

Moustache Game 160.8

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX BDU38

Battery pack: Bosch Powertube 600 (750 + 300 euros)

Fork: Fox38Factory

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Sram GX Eagle AXS T-Type

brakes: Shimano XT 223 / 203 mm

impellers: Moustache AL EU / Mavic

Price: € 7.499

Moustache Game 160.9

Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX BDU38

Battery pack: Bosch Powertube 600 (750 + 300 euros)

Fork: Fox38Factory

Mute: Fox Float

Circuit: Sram X0 Eagle AXS T-Type

brakes: Shimano XT 223 / 203 mm

impellers: Moustache Carbon / Mavic

Price: € 8.999

First Ride: Mustache Game 150

As part of a press camp in the Vosges, we already had the opportunity to test the Moustache Game 150 for a few rides on the trails. We sat on the top model Game 150.8. Frame size L proved to be a good choice for a body height of 1,88m - assuming you prefer a slightly more compact position on the bike. If you would like something a little bigger, you can also safely go for size XL.

Two things stood out right from the start: the seating position on the bike is just as comfortable and intuitive as its predecessor. Sure, the new Game is much sportier, but it is still comfortable and shouldn't overwhelm (re-)beginners. The chainstays, which are still quite long at just under 470 mm, certainly play a part in this. On the one hand, this is at the expense of agility, but the bike also scores points for its smooth running and climbing ability.

On a varied tour over the wet, slippery forest trails around Remiremont, the bike impressed with its versatile character. Especially when the trail was neither extremely steep uphill nor extremely steep downhill, a feel-good factor immediately set in. The chassis also contributes to this: It was no surprise that the Fox 36 Factory at the front leaves nothing to be desired - but we were surprised that the rear end with the in-house Magic Grip damper can keep up in many areas.

In the past, the Moustache shock absorber was popular with its massive grip on uphill and touring rides, but lacked support on the trail. The French company has clearly made the right adjustments here, because on the one hand, the Game 150 remains extremely comfortable and practically sticks to the ground when going up steep hills - at the same time, the rear end is now much more powerful than its predecessor.

If the trail gets tight, the bike has to give in a little - the long rear end means it's not quite as playful as other trail bikes in this travel class and its weight of around 23 kg - depending on the equipment variant - doesn't help with light-footedness.

The new Bosch CX motor was absolutely convincing: when going uphill, the pedal now literally sticks to your feet, the response is noticeably more sensitive and dynamic than the already good predecessor. For most people, however, the biggest improvement is probably the background noise: when going uphill, you only hear a quiet humming from the bottom bracket area of ​​the aluminum frame, and when it rumbles downhill, you enjoy the new silence: the notorious rattling of the older Bosch motors has now finally been completely eradicated.

You can find further practical impressions and detailed explanations of the beautifully designed frame and its features in our test video:

