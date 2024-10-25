Merida expands range of assisted bikes

Product news: For the 2025 model year, Merida is expanding its range of assisted bikes on the German market with two new mountain bikes and two new urban bikes. The novelty of these bikes is that they are equipped with the latest Bosch motors, batteries, displays and controls, including the recently introduced Performance Line CX drive.

The new eONE-EIGHTY: Merida's e-bike with the most generous suspension travel

The eONE-EIGHTY is Merida's e-bike with the most generous suspension travel ever. It comes with 180 mm front and rear and a robust aluminum frame with a new chassis platform based on the FAST kinematics of the eONE-SIXTY. Equipped with the latest Bosch Performance Line CX drive and an 800 Wh battery, the Merida eONE-EIGHTY is designed for riders who seek challenging lines and don't want to compromise on big mountain capability. With progressive geometry, a standard mullet setup and size-specific kinematics where progression increases with increasing frame size, every rider should find the perfect machine for their body size and riding style.

The new eONE-SIXTY SL: Light-Support-E-MTB

With a lightweight carbon frame, finely tuned 160 mm suspension travel and equipment that

Combining tough performance with low weight, the Metrida eONE-SIXTY SL is designed to blur the line between conventional and assisted riding. By using enduro-compatible but lightweight equipment and the latest, compact Bosch Performance Line SX drive with 55 Nm and fully integrated 400 Wh battery (expandable with the 250 Wh PowerMore range extender), the manufacturer says it is the perfect choice for riders with a more active riding style who are looking for handling that only a light-support e-MTB can offer.

The new Merida eFLOAT range: SUV bike and cargo bike

Whether commuting to work, shopping in the city or recharging your batteries at the weekend: Merida offers the new eFLOAT range for this. The eFLOAT CC is an SUV bike that cyclists can use both off-road and in the urban jungle thanks to mountain bike tires and a 120 mm suspension fork. The Merida eFLOAT HD is a cargo bike that expands the standard transport capacity of the eFLOAT with a robust rear and front luggage rack. Designed for riders who are looking for a load capacity of up to 50 kg, but do not want to forego the slim silhouette and easy maneuverability of a "classic" bike.

