Marin Bikes refreshes gravel models Nicasio 1 and Nicasio +

Product news: The US bicycle manufacturer Marin Bikes is refreshing its range of steel gravel bikes Nicasio 1 and Nicasio+. The Nicasio 1 is now being expanded with the new step-thru model Nicasio ST. The lower top tube makes getting on and off much easier. The Nicasio 1 has also undergone some changes: more tire clearance offers space for tires up to 45 mm wide. The updated Nicasio+ provides more performance with the combination of the proven steel frame and wider tires.

Nicasio 1

The Nicasio 1, Marin Bikes' best-selling Nicasio model, debuted in 2017 and has proven itself to be a robust and affordable bike - cleverly equipped with smooth gear shifting and durable components. The manufacturer stays true to this tried and tested formula with the Nicasio 1 and adds a little more tire clearance. The Nicasio 1 comes standard with 36 mm tires, but offers space for up to 45 mm wide tires.

• Series 1 double butted CrMo frame; space for up to 45 mm tires

• Shimano Claris 2×8 groupset, 11-32t cassette

• Mechanical Tektro disc brakes

• WTB Exposure 700x36mm tires

• Available in two colors: Black or Bone Grey

• RRP 999,00 euros

Nicasio ST

The new Step-Thru version of the Nicasio 1 scores with a lowered top tube, which makes getting on and off easier. This is particularly practical when the bike is loaded with luggage or a child seat. The equipment remains the same as on the Nicasio 1: the same CrMo frame, Shimano gears and Tektro disc brakes. The riding fun remains - only getting on is easier.

• Series 1 double-butted CrMo Beyond-Road frame; space for up to 45 mm tires

• Shimano Claris 2×8 groupset, 11-32t cassette

• Mechanical Tektro disc brakes

• WTB Exposure 700x36mm tires

• RRP 999,00 euros

Nicasio+

The Marin Nicasio+ is the steel gravel bike for beginners, modern yet old school. It uses the same CrMo frame and fork as the Nicasio 1, but with large-volume 650×47 mm tires. With the slim, uncomplicated microSHIFT 1×9 gear system, the Nicasio+ becomes a loyal companion in almost any terrain.

• Series 1 double-butted CrMo Beyond-Road frame with many mounting options

• microSHIFT Sword Black 1×9 groupset, 11-46t cassette

• Tektro mechanical disc brakes

• WTB Horizon 650Bx47 mm tires

• Available in two colors: gray or teal

• RRP 1.099,00 euros

Web: www.marinbikes.com