Look Trail Grip pedals in the test

Test Look Trail Grip Pedals: Conventional flat pedals made of metal usually offer enormous grip, but unfortunately have the disadvantage that they literally eat away at the soles of your shoes. Slipping off the pedal can also be very painful due to the metal pins. With the Look Trail Grip Pedal, these disadvantages are supposed to be a thing of the past - and with excellent grip. We tested the pedals while shredding, as their name suggests.

Look has been working with Vibram for decades to create a variable yet reliable connection between shoe and bike. The Look Trail Grip pedals have specially developed Vibram rubber pads that are designed to ensure grip on any terrain, regardless of the shoe used and the weather. The rather bulky design is striking, which is reflected when you look at the scales. At 554 grams per pair, the weight is quite high compared to conventional flat pedals. However, there is enough standing space. The hexagonal pedal has a size of around 11 x 10 cm and offers enough space even for larger shoes.

Despite its robust appearance, the pedal rotates very smoothly around the chromoly axis. This is where Look's experience in developing pedals comes into play. The bearing and bushing system, specially developed for racing, promises flawless function even after many hard uses. We did not find any problems in this regard during our test. The rubber tread from sole manufacturer Vibram also plays a major role. This not only impresses with its distinctive plastic studs, but can also be completely replaced. Four different colors allow the look to be customized. In addition to the black version, the pedal - or optionally the pads - is available in red, lime and camo.

Look Trail Grip: Generously dimensioned rubber tread and distinctive plastic studs

The generously dimensioned rubber tread provides a good and comfortable footing. The plastic studs offer both MTB shoes with a Vibram sole and sneakers good grip, although the grip on the pedal is not quite as sharp as with pedals with metal pins. This is particularly noticeable in wet conditions, where it does get a bit slippery. If you then ride aggressively, the Look Trail Grip pedals reach their limits. On the other hand, the easy adjustment of the foot position is a positive. The self-cleaning of the pedal also leaves nothing to be desired thanks to the coarse profile. Another big advantage is when you slip off the pedal. It is painful, but far less than with pedals with metal pins - and definitely less bloody.

The pedal also fulfills another promise made by the manufacturer: the soles of your shoes are not eaten away like with conventional flat pedals. This is a huge plus point, especially for sensitive, soft soles. But of course this comes at the expense of grip. In the end, every rider has to set their own priorities and evaluate them according to their requirements. We see the Look Trail Grip pedals less in aggressive trail and enduro use, but more in the touring sector. The Look Trail Grip pedals also deliver on ambitious urban rides with jumps from loading ramps, stairs, etc. This is where the integrated reflectors make sense.