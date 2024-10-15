Lapierre Overvolt AM 2025 with new Bosch Performance Line CX

E-MTB / Product news: Equipped with the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor, a completely redesigned frame and optimized damping system, the new Lapierre Overvolt AM 2025 promises to be the perfect combination of performance and riding pleasure. We reveal here in detail which innovations have been incorporated into the bike.

Since the launch of the first electrically assisted Lapierre mountain bike in 2013, the Overvolt family has continuously evolved and adapted to the needs and expectations of users. Lapierre explains that the new Overvolt AM 2025 retains its character as a playful and fun-oriented mountain bike. A mountain bike that is particularly easy to ride - the perfect all-mountain bike for any terrain. But there are innovations. Now equipped with the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor, the frame has been completely redesigned and designed with, among other things, a new, lower damping system.

Inspired by the Overvolt GLP III, the lowered positioning of the shock absorber, linkage and pivot points ensures a lower center of gravity. According to the manufacturer, this significantly improves the handling of the new OV AM. With the same gear ratio as the GLP III and an ideal SAG of 30% as well as RockShox and Fox shock absorbers optimized specifically for the OV AM, the 160 mm rear suspension travel on the new Overvolt AM should ensure excellent efficiency and stability. The result: The new Overvolt AM is perfectly balanced and reliable at all times. An e-MTB that can be used both as a sporty all-mountain bike and as a fun machine for leisure - no matter what level you ride or how technically demanding the trails are - says Lapierre.

New frame, developed for the Bosch Performance Line CX drive

Based on the proven Supreme 5 aluminum, a 6061 alloy, the new OV AM frame features hydroformed tubes and a newly formed and machined motor mount. The design has been optimized to ensure reliability, overall frame rigidity and precise anchoring of the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor. With cables and wires integrated into the head tube, the new Overvolt AM offers a high level of integration, with the HMI mount placed on the top tube for easy reading while riding. Continuous development work in the area of ​​performance optimization has led Lapierre to work specifically on the motor mount and perfect the ventilation around the engine block.

The changes are not always visible at first glance, but according to Lapierre they are clearly noticeable. Lighter, quieter and just as powerful as before, the new Performance Line CX motor is the new Bosch benchmark in terms of responsiveness - even with the slightest pedal pressure. The improved power control also ensures a longer battery life (600 or 800 Wh). The Extended Boost function for overcoming obstacles more easily and the new hill start assist are just some of the new features that make tours even more fun and enjoyable. Another big advantage of the Bosch Smart System is the individualization of the support modes. Depending on the riding style, the terrain and the recording of a total of four parameters in the Bosch eBike Flow app. In combination with the E-MTB and Extended Boost modes, riding fun is guaranteed on any terrain.

Lapierre Overvolt AM 2025: Individually adjustable setup and five equipment variants

The geometry of the new Overvolt AM, however, has not changed. With the flip chip in three positions, riders can choose between a full 29er setup, a mullet setup (original setup) or a complete switch to 27,5-inch wheels. This three-way choice allows the bike to be perfectly adapted to the respective riding style. In order to meet individual requirements, the Overvolt AM is also available in five different versions. Depending on the equipment, the weight of the models is between 27,1 and 26,3 kilograms for the Overvolt AM 10.8 model with RockShox ZEB Ultimate Charger 3.1 fork, RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2T shock, 800 Wh battery and SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-TYPE 12s gears.

Website: www.lapierrebikes.com