The new Lapierre Overvolt models 2025

E-bike / product news: Since the launch of the first e-mountain bike in 2013, Lapierre has offered a wide range of electrified mountain bikes as well as trekking and city bikes with the Overvolt series. The French bicycle manufacturer is presenting the new Overvolt models for the 2025 model year. Equipped with the latest generation of Bosch Performance Line CX motor, the bikes are designed to offer both a new riding experience and greater range.

Improvements are not always visible at first glance. But they are noticeable and make daily rides a unique experience. Quieter, more power, more range, lighter, stronger, more playful and in some situations more practical - the new Performance Line CX motor is THE new Bosch reference. But the new motor can do even more: It reacts more quickly to every pedal stroke, offers an extended boost function for overcoming obstacles more easily and a new starting aid on hills. This makes every ride even more fun and pleasant.

Lapierre Overvolt E-MTB line-up

A new Suprême5 aluminum frame in three versions for three different applications:

Overvolt AM: Five models in the All-Mountain version (AM) with 170/160 mm front/rear travel. With new kinematics and a new frame design - to master every descent.

Overvolt TR: Two models in the trail version (TR) with 140 mm travel and new kinematics. Ideal for winding trails and forest paths.

Overvolt HT: A hardtail version (HT) with 600 or 800 Wh battery. Perfect for casual E-MTB trips.

Trekking and City Overvolt E-Explorer models 2025

The E-Explorer feels equally at home on asphalt, cycle paths, gravel roads and forest paths. Fully equipped to be a real all-weather globetrotter. The E-Explorer series is available as a high frame variant or as a low version with a low entry, as well as a full-suspension model for even more comfort on long journeys. The line-up includes six Overvolt E-Explorer models from 7.6 (High/Low) with 600 or 800 Wh battery and four Overvolt E-Explorer FS models (High/Low), also with 600 or 800 Wh battery.

Web: www.lapierrebikes.com

Photos: Lapierre