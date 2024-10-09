Lapierre Crosshill CF: The French bike manufacturer presents an interesting carbon model that is placed alongside the aluminum gravel bike and is just as suitable for bikepacking as it is at home on demanding trails with a suspension fork. It has also already been spotted in racing use.

Lapierre, founded in Dijon in 1946 and based there ever since, has added a carbon model to its aluminum gravel bike that takes up the brand's typical frame shape, which makes MTB hardtails and Lapierre racing bikes unmistakable. The seat stays run past the seat tube without contact and end in the top tube, which is intended to improve vertical flexibility and vibration absorption.

New geometry and interesting details

The geometry of the Crosshill Carbon is new. The seat angle is steeper, the steering angle flatter; with the slightly shorter top tube, the new frame seems to be more MTB-oriented. The head tube has also been shortened to make room for the suspension fork that adorns some models. The seating position is compact and, with the upwardly curved handlebar, more upright than stretched. Tires up to 45 mm wide can be mounted; thanks to the slightly curved seat tube, there is still enough space at the rear.

If you want to use the Crosshil CF for bikepacking, you can mount luggage racks on the fork; a small bag can be mounted on the top tube, and the French have also thought of mudguards. There are many options for completing the bike: a front derailleur can be used, as can a direct-mount rear derailleur à la SRAM Red AXS XPLR.

Model variants: three Shimano, four SRAM

Lapierre offers the new gravel bike in seven model variants, three with Shimano 2×12 and four with SRAM AXS 1×12. The first is the CF 5.0 with Shimano GRX mix, which costs a reasonable 2.799 euros. The CF 400 with pure GRX-RX6.0 and DT Swiss wheelset is 820 euros more expensive; for 1.000 euros more (i.e. 4.199 euros) there is the Crosshill CF 7.0 with DT Swiss GR1600, carbon handlebar and electronic Shimano GRX Di2 RX825.

Optional with suspension fork

While all Shimano models are equipped with a carbon rigid fork, two out of four SRAM bikes come with a suspension fork. The Crosshill CF 6.0 S combines a Suntour fork with 40 mm travel and remote lockout with the electronic SRAM Apex AXS and DT Swiss G1800. The price: 3.499 euros. The CF 200 AXS is 6.0 euros more expensive - rigid fork, SRAM Rival AXS and DT Swiss GR1600. The CF 8.0 uses the SRAM Force AXS plus a carbon wheel set from DT Swiss, plus there is a carbon handlebar - and all for 5.999 euros. If you spend a thousand more, you can also look forward to the RockShox Rudy Ultimate in the race day version and SRAM's electronic dropper post.

The collection looks mature and aggressively priced; pre-production models have already been spotted in gravel racing. Carbon seat posts would be desirable to provide even more comfort; how the new Lapierre Crosshill CF performs in practice will be shown in the Velomotion test at some point.

www.lapierrebikes.com