Product news: Kettler Alu-Rad presents its e-bike models for 2025, which combine technological innovations and comfort. The core of this new series is the powerful Bosch Performance Line CX motor of the latest generation, which offers powerful support with 85 Nm of torque and a maximum output of 600 W. It ensures a smooth ride on all routes, both in city traffic and off-road.

With its new models for 2025, Kettler is relying on sophisticated technology, innovative features and the powerful Bosch Performance Line CX motor. The new e-bikes offer a wide range of possible uses, from everyday city traffic to sporty tours. With high-quality details and user-friendly solutions, the models from the traditional brand remain true to their reputation and aim to offer a first-class riding experience.

The latest generation Bosch Performance Line CX drive with 85 Nm torque and a maximum output of 600 W offers powerful and efficient support on every route. The new PowerTube batteries, optionally with 600 and 800 Wh, provide even more range and flexibility. Thanks to the optimized frame geometry, which ensures ergonomic and stable handling - especially in curves or at higher speeds - every ride is a pleasure.

Kettler E-Bikes 2025: Innovative detailed solutions for maximum comfort

In addition to the Bosch motor, the models impress with numerous detailed solutions that are designed for both user-friendliness and durability. An optimized frame geometry ensures ergonomic driving and high stability, especially when cornering and at higher speeds. The integrated battery in the down tube ensures a slim, tidy design that is also functional. In addition, the illuminated logo of the bike increases visibility in traffic.

Special highlights include the aluminum chain case, which protects the drive from dirt and moisture, and the option to mount a front basket with a load capacity of up to 10 kg - a practical feature for everyday use. For more stability when parking the e-bikes, two-legged stands can be mounted, which are particularly helpful when loading and unloading the bike.

The Quadriga CX10: Powerful all-rounder model

Particular attention is paid to the new Quadriga CX10 model, which is equipped with a Bosch Kiox 500 display and high-quality attachments such as the Suntour air suspension fork and the parallelogram spring support from by.schulz. The large buttons on the display and the improved screen make operation more user-friendly. A retrofittable GPS module also provides improved theft protection.

The Quadriga CX10 offers excellent value for money and is aimed particularly at commuters and city riders who value comfort and design. The low entry makes it easier to get on and off, and the low-maintenance chain case minimizes the amount of care required. This model will be available from January 2025 in the colors "black matt" and "gentlemen's gray shiny" at a RRP starting at 4.299 euros.

The Town & Country series: E-SUV for urban and rural use

With the models in the Town & Country series, Kettler is launching robust SUV e-bikes that are at home in both city traffic and off-road. These versatile bikes impress with their practical features such as sturdy luggage racks and optional front basket mounting. The permissible total weight of up to 150 kg is particularly impressive, which is perfect for larger purchases or longer journeys.

Thanks to the comfortable air suspension fork and the parallelogram spring support, the e-bikes are comfortable to ride even on uneven roads or gravel paths. The Bosch Performance Line CX motor also provides powerful support in every situation. The Town & Country models will also be available from January 2025 at a price starting at 4.299 euros.

Kettler Transhill: For sporty riders

The new Transhill series is aimed at ambitious sporty riders who are looking for a versatile e-bike for commuting or longer tours. These Kettler e-bikes for 2025 combine a sporty frame geometry with high functionality. A new feature is the integration of mobile phones as a display that can be charged while driving. Kettler, Ergotec and SP Connect are working closely together to offer an innovative solution.

The Transhill models will also be available from January 2025 in the colors “black matt” and “geyser grey shiny” at a RRP of 4.999 euros and are equipped with an 800 Wh battery that offers even more range.

WEB: kettler-alu-rad.de