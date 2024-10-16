TestsAccessories

Affordable smartwatch with solid features for everyday use: Hama 8900 in the test

Brothers 8900

The Hama 8900 is an inexpensive smartwatch that aims to impress with its attractive design and basic functions. It is aimed at users who are looking for a smart companion for everyday life and sporting activities without having to dig deep into their pockets. We have tested the smartwatch and summarized the most important advantages and disadvantages.

The Brothers 8900 scores with a pleasant comfort and a AMOLED touch display, which offers good readability. The ability to easily adjust the brightness of the display is particularly practical. However, the test showed that the display is quite sensitive to scratches, which quickly becomes apparent with intensive use. You should be particularly careful here to keep the watch in good condition.

Brothers 8900

Data on the Hama 8900

ManufacturersHama
Model8900
display size33,5mm (1,32 inch)
Resolution466 466 x pixels
material of the watch glassGlass
Main materialaluminum alloy
battery life according to the manufacturerup to 8 days
satellite systemsGPS
NaviNo
Memory size-
MusicYes control of the music
Water resistant toWaterproof: IP68
Weight43,5g (case only: 28g)
CompatibilityiPhone®, Android ™
manufacturer's RRP169,00€
FeaturesMaking calls with an integrated microphone
and speakers
compatible with voice assistant Alexa

Setup and Functions

Setting up the Hama 8900 is quick and easy using an accompanying app, which is available for both iPhone as well as most Android is available. Once set up, the clock can be switched between 20 different sports and records all relevant data such as heart rate and training progress.

Thanks GPS and altimeter The smartwatch is able to record the route. However, a problem arose during the test: on one of our test routes, the GPS failed and no route was recorded. This could be a disadvantage for users who rely on reliable GPS recording.

making phone calls and playing music

A highlight of the Hama 8900 is the ability to make phone calls directly via the watch. Microphone and speakers work surprisingly well together, so that phone calls are clear and understandable. However, the smartphone must be nearby to use this function.

An own Music storage The Hama 8900 does not offer this, which means that music cannot be stored directly on the watch. However, music can be controlled via the watch as long as it is played on the smartphone.

Brothers 8900

battery life and water resistance

The battery life of the Hama 8900 is up to 8 days under normal use and 6 days absolutely solid even with intensive use. If you use the watch in power saving mode used, can even reach up to 25 days battery life. This makes them a reliable companion for everyday life without having to constantly think about charging.

The watch is also IP68 protection rating waterproof and can withstand up to 3 meters for 30 minutes in the water. This makes it suitable not only for everyday use, but also for sporting activities in the water.

Conclusion on the Hama 8900

The Brothers 8900 offers a solid selection of functions for its low price and can be used well both in everyday life and during sporting activities. The ability to make phone calls via the watch and the ease of use make it a practical smartwatch. However, the scratch sensitivity of the display and the occasional GPS failure are points to keep in mind. For amateur athletes who are looking for an inexpensive and functional smartwatch, this watch is still an attractive alternative.

WEB: de.hama.com

Conclusion: Hama 8900

Pro

  • cheap price
  • Making calls via watch
  • pleasant wearing comfort

Contra

  • GPS fails
  • scratch-sensitive display
  • Charging cable sensitive when charging
  • no music storage

Facts

product year2024
 Price169,99 Euros
 Web www.de.hama.com

Overall rating

74%

Value for Money

90%
The Hama 8900 offers a solid range of functions for its low price and can be used well both in everyday life and during sporting activities. The ability to make phone calls via the watch and its ease of use make it a particularly practical smartwatch. However, the screen's sensitivity to scratches and the occasional GPS failure are points to keep in mind. For amateur athletes looking for an inexpensive and functional smartwatch, the Hama 8900 is still an attractive alternative.
