Product news: The new Giant Defy Advanced E+ Elite aims to redefine the boundaries of the e-road bike by combining the proven performance and comfortable ride of the Defy Advanced series with innovative e-technologies. With its lightweight carbon frame, powerful SyncDrive Move Plus motor and seamless system integration, this model is aimed at demanding riders who want to cover long distances faster and more effortlessly. The Defy Advanced E+ Elite combines the latest technology with a sleek design, setting new standards in the world of e-road bikes.

The heart of the new Giant Defy Advanced E+ Elite is the SyncDrive Move Plus motor, which is fully integrated into the rear hub. This delivers dynamic and smooth pedal assistance of up to 75 Nm of torque. Thanks to its lightweight construction, the ride feels natural and the assistance switches on smoothly, without abrupt jumps in power. This allows for a pleasant ride, even on steep climbs or in strong headwinds. In Europe, the motor assists up to a speed of 25 km/h, while other markets such as the USA and Canada have higher assistance limits.

The sleek, aerodynamic design of the Defy Advanced E+ Elite is another feature that stands out. The carbon frame is designed so that all cables are routed internally, which not only provides a clean look but also improves aerodynamics. The extended seatstays and Advanced SL carbon fork absorb vibrations and shocks that can occur on rough roads, noticeably improving comfort on long rides.

The Defy Advanced E+ Elite is equipped with the EnergyPak 400 battery system, which offers a capacity of 400 Wh and is elegantly integrated into the down tube of the frame. Thanks to its compact design, the total weight of the bike remains extremely low at just 23 kg compared to other e-bikes. For longer journeys, Giant offers the option of the EnergyPak Plus 200 Range Extender, which provides an additional battery capacity of 200 Wh, increasing the total power to 600 Wh. This enables a range of up to 150 km with optimal use of the battery - ideal for long tours and demanding routes.

A highlight of the Defy Advanced E+ Elite is the RideControl Go control unit, which is integrated into the top tube. This intuitive control makes it easy to switch the system on and off and change the support modes. Colored LED lights inform the rider about the current mode and the battery level. The Smart Assist technology uses sensors to precisely measure the force applied by the rider to the pedals and control the motor accordingly. This ensures a balanced, powerful, yet energy-efficient riding experience.

Another comfort feature is the specially developed D-Fuse seatposts and handlebars, which offer up to 12 mm of vertical compliance with their D-shaped profile. This effectively reduces the shocks transmitted from the saddle and handlebars to the rider. This technology provides additional comfort on long journeys and rough road surfaces.

The Defy Advanced E+ Elite is available in a range of configurations, but all models feature SRAM AXS groupsets, including Red, Force and Rival eTap AXS. Of particular note are the wireless AXS Blips mounted on the handlebars, which allow the rider to change the assistance modes without taking their hands off the handlebars. This feature makes it easier to use and ensures safe handling while riding.

The Defy Advanced E+ Elite is closely based on the proven Defy Endurance road bike series. It shares the same geometry, which ensures a comfortable seating position and balanced handling, even on longer routes. All models also offer space for 38 mm tubeless tires, which offer additional comfort and safety on uneven roads or light gravel passages.

The bike also features an integrated rear light on the upper seat tube that stays on at all times while riding, increasing visibility in traffic. High-quality components such as the Contact SLR Aero Light stem with internal cable routing contribute to optimized aero performance and a clean appearance.

models and availability

The Defy Advanced E+ Elite is available in different equipment variants.



Defy Advanced E+ Elite 0: Equipped with the Giant SLR 1 E+ carbon wheel system and a SRAM Red AXS groupset for Euro 10.499.



Defy Advanced E+ Elite 1: With Giant SLR 1 E+ carbon wheel system and SRAM Force AXS for Euro 8.499.

Defy Advanced E+ Elite 2: With a Giant P-R2 aluminum wheel system and SRAM Rival eTap AXS for Euro 6.499.

WEB: giant-bicycles.com/de