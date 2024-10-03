Ghost E-Riot with Bosch CX 2025

E-MTB / Product news: With its progressive design and the new Bosch CX motor, the new Ghost E-Riot is aimed at mountain bikers who neither accept limits nor want to make compromises. The third generation is not only equipped with the latest electric drive from Bosch, but also has a flatter steering angle and shorter chainstays for a sporty, agile and aggressive riding style.

The third generation of the Ghost E-Riot is coming - and with impressive technical innovations. The E-Riot is equipped with the brand new Bosch CX motor, which is combined with a powerful, removable 800 Wh battery. This combination not only promises an impressive range, but also the power needed to master even the steepest climbs. The motor is not only powerful and quiet, but also protected from overheating thanks to the cooling fins. The Kiox 300 display integrated in the top tube, the system controller discreetly attached to the underside of the top tube and the mini remote ensure control even in unfamiliar terrain.

Lightweight carbon frame, brand new Bosch CX motor and radical design

Each variant of the E-Riot comes with a lightweight carbon frame and well-thought-out details that are designed to take the riding experience to a new level. The progressive design with a flatter 64° steering angle and shorter chainstays of 445 mm are designed to support a sporty, agile and aggressive riding style, while the higher bottom bracket and the resulting increased ground clearance protect the motor even in rough terrain. Other features include the Tractionlink 2.0 system for optimal traction and damping, the one-piece carbon rear triangle and the VPP concept, which promises more sensitive response and better counter-support in the middle travel.

According to Ghost, the mullet wheelset and the downhill-oriented geometry with 170 mm suspension travel at the front and 160 mm at the rear guarantee maximum agility and stability, even in the most demanding situations. The dropper post also ensures maximum flexibility off-road. In combination with the new Rock Shox ZEB 3.1 or the Fox 38 Grip X2 fork and the Continental Kryptotal tires with downhill carcass at the rear, which were specially developed for extreme conditions, the E-Riot should remain confident even in the toughest conditions. With a permissible total weight of 150 kg, the E-Riot also offers enough capacity for longer tours.

Ghost E-Riot: Versions and Prices

To meet the different needs of mountain bikers, Ghost offers the E-Riot in four different versions:

E-Riot CF LTD: the exclusive version with the highest quality equipment, including Sram / RockShox components, Truvativ attachments, 220 mm brakes front and rear, tubeless construction including PTN tire inserts. Color: blue moonstone/coffee earth – glossy / Price: 10.000 euros

E-Riot CF Full Party: for riders looking for maximum performance and fun, equipped with Fox 38 Grip X2 and 220 mm brakes front and rear. Color: orange dazzling mango/diva purple – glossy / Price: 9.000 euros

E-Riot CF Pro: the perfect balance between price and performance, ideal for ambitious riders who don't want to miss out on anything. Color: coffee ice rose/ink blue - glossy / Price: 8.000 euros

E-Riot CF Advanced: the entry into the world of E-Riot with all essential features and a very good basic equipment. Color: misty gray/rebel red – glossy / Price 6.999 euros

