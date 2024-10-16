The Garmin Fenix ​​7X Pro Sapphire Solar Edition is the flagship among multisport watches and is aimed at demanding athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. With impressive features, countless functions and an extremely long battery life, the Garmin Fenix ​​7X Pro aims to meet all the requirements of a high-class sports watch. In our test, we took a close look at the strengths and weaknesses of the device.

The workmanship of the Fenix ​​7X Pro is absolutely high quality. The robust housing is up to 100 meters waterproof, making it an ideal companion for almost all sports – even in the water. With the combination of touchscreen and button operation It offers flexible handling. The feel is excellent and the watch can be operated easily and precisely even in demanding environments.

A small drawback, however, is the sensitive bezelDuring the test phase, the border of the display quickly showed signs of wear, which affected the appearance of the otherwise robust watch. The display could also be a bit brighter; it sometimes looks a bit dark, especially in sunlight. Garmin could have improved this to make it easier to read.

Data for the Garmin Fenix ​​7X Pro Sapphire Solar

Manufacturers Garmin Model fēnix® 7X Pro – Sapphire Solar Edition display size 35,56mm (1,4 inch) Resolution 280 280 x pixels material of the watch glass Power Sapphire™ Main material Fiber-reinforced polymer with titanium housing battery life according to the manufacturer Up to 37 days satellite systems GPS, GNSS, Galileo, BeiDou Navi Ja Memory size 32 GB Music Yes, music can be saved Water resistant to 100 Meters Weight 89g (case only: 61g) Compatibility iPhone®, Android ™ manufacturer's RRP 999,99 Euros Features SOLAR CHARGING LENS, flashlight,

Animated Workouts, Training Readiness & Analysis

Accident notification during activity

range of functions and sports modes

The Fenix ​​7X Pro offers a huge selection of pre-installed sportsIf the desired activity is missing, it can be easily installed later. This variety makes the Garmin the perfect watch for every athlete - whether running, swimming, cycling or even more exotic sports. The GPS data and body measurements such as heart rate and sleep phases are recorded extremely precisely, which is essential for accurate training analysis.

A special feature of the Fenix ​​7X Pro is the variety of animated workoutsthat can be installed on the watch. These help to visually understand and correctly perform various exercises - a big plus for fitness enthusiasts.

Music and Storage

The Garmin Fenix ​​7X Pro scores with 32 GB internal storage, on which enough music can be stored. About Bluetooth The music can be played directly on headphones, which sets it apart from many competitors. In addition, various music apps such as Spotify and Deezer can be used directly on the watch, making the Fenix ​​7X Pro an ideal companion for long training sessions without a smartphone.

Flashlight – the surprising highlight

One feature that particularly surprised us in the test is the integrated Flashlight. At first this function may seem superfluous, but it turns out to be extremely useful. The flashlight is surprisingly bright and can be useful in many situations - whether during outdoor training or in everyday life. For us it has become an indispensable part of the watch.

Battery life

The battery life of the Garmin Fenix ​​7X Pro is simply impressive. According to the manufacturer, the watch lasts up to 37 days. With intensive use with activated GPS systems, recordings and music playback, they are still solid 16hThis makes the watch particularly suitable for outdoor adventures where there is no regular charging option.

Conclusion on the Garmin Fenix ​​7X Pro

The Garmin Fenix ​​7X Pro Sapphire Solar Edition is undoubtedly one of the best sports watches on the market. Not only does it offer a wealth of sports modes and precise training analyses, but it also impresses with its long battery life and robust workmanship. The integrated flashlight is a surprising highlight, and the 32 GB memory for music rounds off the package. Only the sensitive bezel and the dark display slightly spoil the overall impression. However, for anyone who analyzes their sporting performance in detail and is looking for a versatile outdoor watch, the Garmin Fenix ​​7X Pro is an excellent choice.

WEB: garmin.com