The new Focus Jam²

E-MTB / Product news: The Focus brand is also keen to equip its electrified mountain bikes with the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor. For the 2025 model year, the manufacturer has revised the Jam², Thron² and Sam² models with Bosch motors to better adapt them to modern E-MTB requirements. With its balanced nature, the Jam² closes the gap between the Focus siblings at both ends of the E-MTB spectrum.

At first glance, the suspension travel of the individual e-mountain bikes has moved closer together. Of course, this alone cannot define an e-MTB. Kinematics, geometry and equipment - all of this has to be suitable for a specific use case. All three bikes are clearly differentiated from one another, but all three bikes have the Gen. 5 of the Bosch Performance Line CX motor, the battery concept and the look in common. The all-round capabilities of the Focus Jam² reflect the geometry. According to Focus, this means the bike offers unlimited trail fun for up and down. The Jam's damper tuning is as tight, responsive and sporty as possible without losing traction - according to the manufacturer.

Focus Jam²: All sizes compatible with 250 Wh range extender

What else do you need to go one better on the trail? Of course, full control when things get a little tricky. That's why the Jam² is equipped with exactly that: 2,6 inch wide trail tires with a good carcass and powerful brakes paired with 200 mm brake discs. When it comes to the battery, the Focus engineers opted for a compact, removable 600 Wh battery and thus a slim silhouette as the main design. However, the Jam² frame can also accommodate the larger 800 Wh battery - all that is needed is a larger cover for the down tube. In addition, all sizes are compatible with the 250 Wh range extender, so four possible battery configurations from 600 to a whopping 1050 Wh are possible.

The Focus Jam² is available in four equipment variants at prices between 4.999,00 and 7.999,00 euros.

Web: www.focus-bikes.de