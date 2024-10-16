Smartwatches are now true all-rounders and accompany us not only in everyday life, but also during sporting activities. From excellent workmanship to precise health functions - we tested nine models between 50 euros and 1.000 euros that shine in various areas. Here are the best smartwatches from our tests in alphabetical order:

The Apple Watch Series 9 is more Smartwatch as Sports Watch, but still brings an impressive number of Health functions with himself. ECG, blood oxygen sensor and accident detection make them the ideal everyday companion. With their simple Equipment and compatible apps For iPhone users, it shines particularly in the Apple universe, even if the Battery life is a bit too short.

The Coros Apex 2 scores with its lightweight construction and a very good Battery life from up to 40h in GPS mode. The sports watch offers detailed training analyses and records precise GPS data even in difficult environments. A small drawback is the small display, but the variety of sports modes and the precise recording of body values ​​make it a strong training watch.

The Garmin Fenix ​​7X Pro is the perfect choice for outdoor athletes and adventurers. With over 95 sports modes, extremely accurate GPS tracking and an incredible Battery life from up to 37 days it is ready for any challenge. Special features such as the integrated Flashlight and the robust construction make it the ideal sports watch for extreme use.

The Brothers 8900 offers a solid selection of sports and everyday functions at an extremely reasonable price. Thanks GPS and automatic sport recognition It reliably records sports activities. It is waterproof and offers Battery life of up to 8 daysHowever, it suffers from a sensitive display and suboptimal GPS stability.

The newgen medicals SW-510 convinces with its excellent price-performance ratio. It offers 20 sports modes, GPS functions and the ability to make phone calls via the watch. Although it does not have its own music storage, the heart rate and blood oxygen measurements make them a solid option for price-conscious users who still want comprehensive health features.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro offers an excellent balance between Daily life and Sport. With LTE connectivity, a quick GPS signal and an intuitive user interface, it excels in both areas. The sports and vital functions are numerous, and the ability to use music and apps like Spotify directly from the watch makes it the perfect companion for active Samsung users.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 convinced by her compact size and comfortable to wear, ideal for everyday use and sports. With many pre-installed Sports modes and precise vital functions, such as pulse and Oxygen saturation, it is particularly versatile. Unfortunately, the watch needs to be charged almost daily, which makes it less practical for intensive athletes.

The Suunto Race Titanium is one of the most robust sports watches on the market. It scores with over 95 sports modes, a very precise GPS navigation and an Battery life from up to 26 daysThis watch is particularly suitable for intensive training, even if it does not have a music function. Its waterproof construction (up to 100 meters) and precise health data make it the optimal choice for serious athletes.

The Suunto Vertical Titanium Solar impresses with her extreme battery life and the possibility of solar charge. With up to 60 days of battery life In smartwatch mode, it is the perfect choice for outdoor adventures. Thanks to a wide map library and precise GPS tracking systems it is ideal for hikers and cyclists who are on long journeys.

