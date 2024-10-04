Corratec E-Bikes 2025: The brand from the Alpine region is of course also installing the fifth generation Bosch Performance CX on its new E-MTBs and SUVs.

The new drive system from Bosch may not be a real revolution - but the Swabians have changed a lot in detail. The optimized sensors can now also measure position and acceleration, which means that Bosch has improved the response of the off-road motor even further; even a spin of the rear wheel is now registered. The power is then reduced, which ensures better traction on uphill.

Another advantage of the new motor is the reduced noise level; the temperature stability has been improved and the new CX can also claim a weight reduction of 100 grams. The two new batteries with 600 and 800 watt-hour capacity are lighter and therefore have a higher energy density; on the periphery there is also a new display specifically for MTB use of the drive system.

Corratec 2025: Many e-bikes with the new Bosch Performance CX

Of course - for their 2025 models, the bike manufacturers are relying on the new, now fifth generation of Bosch motors. This is also the case with Corratec: The Upper Bavarians, for example, have a new version of the E-Power X-Vert Factory with a solid aluminum frame in their range (5.499 euros), which, with a mullet wheel set (29 inches at the front, 27,5 inches at the rear), flat steering angle and dropper seat post, offers plenty of grip on climbs and smoothness and driving safety on downhill. The RockShox Psylo Silver RC provides 130 mm of travel; SRAM provides a GX Eagle with twelve gears and the powerful Level brake system. The 800 Wh battery ensures plenty of range, and the Bosch drive is complemented by the tried and tested Purion 200 display.

The chassis of the new Corratec E-Power RS ​​160 Factory (8.499 euros) is almost indistinguishable from the carbon frame: carefully reworked weld seams create organic shapes and smooth pipe transitions that are rarely seen on aluminum. The fresh look is also pleasing, as are the technical values: a super-flat steering angle ensures maximum driving safety at high speeds; the steep seat angle enables optimal power transmission and a balanced center of gravity. The RockShox chassis with Zeb Ultimate at the front and Vivid Ultimate at the rear offers enormous reserves for any terrain with 160 mm of suspension travel.

The new Bosch Performance CX GEN5 comes with an 800 Wh battery and Purion 200 display; in terms of equipment, the E-Power RS ​​160 Factory stands out with electronic SRAM AXS gears and a powerful four-piston brake system from the US manufacturer. Mavic provides two different sized wheels: 27,5 inches at the rear with 65 mm tire width, 29 inches at the front with a 60 Conti Kryptotal.

Corratec E-Power MTC 120 PRO: E-SUV with full suspension

With the Corratec E-Power MTC 120 PRO (5.999 euros), the Raubling company has an electric SUV in its range that, with its performance and equipment data, could just as well be an all-round full suspension bike for ambitious off-road use, but here, with its lighting system, carrier and mudguards, is tailored to everyday trips and demanding tours. The RockShox chassis with 130/120 mm suspension travel (front/rear) ensures comfort and safety; Shimano provides a twelve-speed gear system and a stable four-piston brake system. The new Bosch CX with 800 Wh battery is accompanied by the informative, easy-to-read Kiox 300 display. Like the "real" MTBs, the comfortable all-rounder is equipped with a lowerable seat post, as well as wide 29-inch tires and safe four-piston brakes.

The Corratec E-Power MTC 100 WAVE CX8 (5.899 euros) is even more geared towards everyday use and commuting. Its single-tube frame with a low step-through and the drop-down seat post offer a lot of comfort and safety when handling; 100 mm of suspension travel is just the right amount for all-round use, which of course can also include tours on challenging terrain. The slightly more compact 27,5-inch wheels are also a plus when it comes to handling - they reduce the bottom bracket height and create pleasant maneuverability.

Side stands, mudguards and a carrier that can hold 25 kg prove their worth when commuting and on bike tours; with a wide eleven-speed gearshift and four-piston brakes, the Corratec is once again an E-MTB. The upright seating position ensures a high level of riding comfort and a good overview of traffic.

Of course, this e-bike also comes with the new Bosch CX, supplemented by an 800 Wh battery and Kiox 300 display. Even if some of the MTB drive's features are unlikely to be of any use in everyday life, its harmonious response, further reduced noise levels and extremely long range will also impress on daily commutes and weekend tours.

www.corratec.com