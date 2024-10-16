The Coros Apex 2 is aimed at athletes who are looking for a reliable and robust training watch. With a variety of sports modes and a long battery life, it offers many functions that are helpful in everyday life and during training. But how does the watch perform in detail? We have tested it and summarized the most important advantages and disadvantages.

The Coros Apex 2 impresses with its solid workmanship and low weight. Thanks to the smaller display and case, the watch is particularly comfortable to wear - ideal for athletes who want a light but robust watch. For those who prefer a larger display, Coros also offers a Pro version which, however, was not available in this test.

Data on the Coros Apex 2

Manufacturers Choirs Model APEX 2 display size 30,05mm (1,2 inch) Resolution 240 240 x pixels material of the watch glass sapphire crystal Main material titanium alloy

titanium alloy bezel battery life according to the manufacturer up to 14 days satellite systems GPS, GNSS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS Navi Ja Memory size 8 GB Music Yes, music can be saved Water resistant to 50 Meters Weight 42g (case only: 36g) Compatibility iPhone®, Android ™ manufacturer's RRP 399 Euros Features Digital Crown,

willingness to train & analysis,

Storm warning detection of

air pressure changes

Display and operation

One weak point of the Apex 2 is the readability of the display. It is not always easy to see the display clearly, especially in difficult lighting conditions such as direct sunlight. The display is also rather small, which some users may find restrictive.

The watch is operated via a rotating crown, which makes it easy to navigate through menus. This is a well thought-out solution, especially when using the maps: zooming in and out works without any problems. However, downloading map material is a bit time-consuming and you can only return to the starting point if you take the same route - unfortunately the watch does not offer alternative routes to the starting point.

training and GPS functions

The Coros Apex 2 offers a variety of sports modes that enable detailed training analyses. The GPS measurement which works very reliably even in difficult environments such as dense forests or urban areas with tall buildings. This is a decisive advantage for ambitious athletes who want to track their performance precisely.

Unfortunately, the Heart rate measurement less precise. Those who rely on accurate heart rate data must use the optional Coros heart rate monitor This upper arm strap offers a more comfortable alternative to the classic chest strap, but is unfortunately not included in the delivery and must be purchased separately.

Music and Connectivity

With a memory of 8 GB It is possible to store music directly on the Apex 2. However, the watch only supports MP3 filesthat need to be transferred to the watch via the computer and charging cable. Third-party apps such as Spotify or Amazon Music can only be controlled in conjunction with a smartphone, but cannot be stored directly on the watch – a clear disadvantage for users who would like to enjoy their music offline.

Battery life

A big plus of the Coros Apex 2 is the battery life. According to the manufacturer, the watch lasts up to 40h, and when using all systems still impressive 25hThese running times are particularly attractive for athletes who plan long training sessions or outdoor activities.

Conclusion on the Coros Apex 2

The Coros Apex 2 is a solid training watch that scores points for its robust construction, long battery life and reliable GPS functions. If you can do without precise heart rate measurements and a larger selection of music, the Apex 2 is a light and comfortable companion for training and competition. It is a reliable choice for intensive training analyses and versatile sports modes.

WEB: coros.com