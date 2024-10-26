Product news: The Centurion No Pogo R is an icon among e-mountain bikes. With the latest version, Centurion proves once again why this model has been synonymous with performance, robustness and innovation for decades. The latest version of the No Pogo R, especially the No Pogo R40 model, has not only undergone significant improvements in technology and design, but also sets standards for modern e-mountain bikes with the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor.

More powerful thanks to the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor?!

The motor is the heart of every e-bike, and Centurion has pulled off a real coup by integrating the Bosch Performance Line CX motor. This motor is one of the most powerful in its class and has been specially developed for demanding off-road use. With a maximum torque of 85 Nm, it not only offers powerful support on steep climbs, but also ensures the necessary precision and control in technical passages.

The Bosch Performance Line CX motor offers intuitive pedal support, which is particularly characterized by the dynamic adjustment of the power to the riding conditions. Regardless of whether you are riding on steep climbs, narrow trails or fast descents - the motor reacts lightning-fast to every movement of the rider and delivers exactly the power that is needed at the time. The Extended Boost function is particularly noteworthy, which allows technical sections to be mastered efficiently with short, powerful pedal strokes. This enables the rider to overcome obstacles such as rocks or roots without any problem.

A powerful motor also requires an adequate energy source, and the No Pogo R does not disappoint here either. With an 800 Wh battery, the E-MTB is one of the models with the longest range in its class. This means that long tours through remote areas can be managed without worrying about the range. The battery is elegantly integrated in the down tube, which is not only visually appealing, but also optimally balances the bike's center of gravity.

The combination of a powerful motor and a large battery makes the No Pogo R a real workhorse. Even on longer, demanding tours, there is enough energy for the whole day. The battery is also easy to remove, making charging and replacing easier.

Centurion No Pogo R – Robust frame and sophisticated design

The new No Pogo R not only scores points with its drive system, but also with a completely redesigned frame. This is now **two kilograms lighter** than its predecessor, which significantly improves the handling characteristics. Despite the weight savings, the stability and durability of the frame have not been compromised. The frame is made of a special aluminum that is designed to withstand high loads without losing flexibility.

The integrated cable routing is particularly innovative. All lines and cables run inside the frame, which not only creates a clean look, but also minimizes the risk of damage. Another highlight is the chain guard, which makes the chain quieter and at the same time protects it from dirt and damage. This is an invaluable advantage, especially for intensive off-road use.

A standout feature of the No Pogo R is its 170mm travel, which provides excellent suspension both front and rear. This makes the bike a perfect choice for enduro riders and anyone who values ​​strong suspension on challenging terrain. The long travel allows you to always stay in control, even on extreme descents and technical trails.

The installed suspension elements come from renowned manufacturers and offer excellent damping in both fast and slow passages. This not only ensures more comfort, but also a much safer driving experience, as the bike always adheres optimally to the ground.

In addition to the technical equipment, Centurion also places great emphasis on riding comfort. The No Pogo R is ergonomically designed and offers a comfortable seating position that is not uncomfortable even on long journeys. The geometry of the frame ensures that the rider is always sitting in a central position, which significantly improves the handling of the bike. In addition, the handlebars and saddle are adapted so that they can be individually adjusted to the needs of the rider.

The Centurion No Pogo R is aimed at ambitious mountain bikers who do not want to compromise on performance and handling. It is perfect for riders who feel at home on technical trails and regularly undertake challenging tours in alpine terrain or on steep climbs. Thanks to the powerful drive technology and well-thought-out geometry, the bike is suitable for both experienced riders and beginners who are looking for an e-MTB that can accompany them over the long term.

WEB: centurion.de