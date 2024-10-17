Spectrum: For the second time, the Bucketride Festival attracted mountain bike enthusiasts from Germany, Austria and Switzerland who lived the spirit of freedom, closeness to nature and community. Despite the difficult weather conditions, the family character of the event was evident: the shared experiences in the mud and rain brought everyone even closer together. The organizer draws a conclusion.

From October 3rd to 6th, the Lake.Bike trail center in the Villach Faaker See Ossiacher See region was transformed into a paradise for mountain bike camping enthusiasts and families. With 230 participants out of 265 registered, it was impressively demonstrated that there is no weather hurdle for this special community. Rather, they proved that the true charm of the festival lies in the people who create it. "The Bucketride Festival 2024 will remain unforgettable. How 230 people could be so motivated and in a good mood under difficult weather conditions surprised and overwhelmed us as organizers. This shows that this MTB camping community event does not depend on the weather - it is the people who make the festival so special," the organizers summed up the moving atmosphere.

Specialized, the main sponsor of the event, gave the Bucketride Festival a special touch not only with its financial support and strong presence, but also with its exclusive test bike offer. Participants had the opportunity to test the brand's latest models and experience them directly on the trails of the Lake.Bike Center during the Specialized Ride Outs. Yeti Cycles was also part of the impressive test bike offer and made its models available for test rides. In addition to the bikes, there were many other exciting items on the program. The bc Trail Safari and the Deuter Guided Tours provided fun, great prizes and the opportunity to get to know the region, while the mechanic workshops from Bike-Components thrilled technology fans.

The Bucketride Festival 2024 offered special experiences

The GoPro workshop with YouTube and podcast stars Freeride Flo and Toffer provided valuable tips for taking breathtaking photos of the action on the trails. For van lovers, Worli Van and Sunlight presented their latest campervan models, while the Alpletics driving technique workshops taught both beginners and advanced riders new skills. The festival also offered other special experiences: The Höfats campfire concert with Buck Roger & The Sidetrackers had to be moved indoors due to the weather, but lost none of its coziness. The B/O/F/F Open Air Movie Night made the hearts of outdoor fans beat faster, and the spectacular Bucketride Megatrain, in which 133 bikers thundered along the trails in a row, provided one of the most impressive images of the weekend.

Although the weather was challenging on the first few days, it only helped to strengthen the cohesion within the community. The participants came closer together, helped each other and created a special, unforgettable atmosphere. "It was impressive how people remained so relaxed and happy despite the rain," said one participant, describing his impressions. Finally, on Sunday, the sun shone over the Lake.Bike Trailcenter, creating a perfect ending. The Bucketride Festival 2024 has once again proven that it is not just another mountain bike event, but a real experience for the entire community - an event where people are the focus, the organizer continues. The event is planned for 2025.

Web: www.bucketride.de

Photos: Patrick Wasshuber