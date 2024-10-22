Bobike presents products for the cold season

Product news: With products specially developed for the cold season, Bobike is aimed at parents who do not want to miss out on cycling trips with their children even in the winter months. The Dutch brand, which specializes in child seats and bike trailers, offers two child seat covers for use in low temperatures as well as the Bobike 2-in-1 trailer with weatherproof cover. The products are designed to increase comfort and safety in cold weather so that families can enjoy their bike rides and trips into the city even in the cold months.

Two covers especially for the cold season

Bobike has developed two covers specifically designed for use in low temperatures: the Winter Cover Maxi and the Winter Cover Mini. The Maxi model is designed for larger child seats such as the Exclusive, One and Go series, while the Mini model is specifically designed for more compact seats such as the Go Mini. Both versions offer protection from water, snow and wind thanks to durable, weatherproof materials. They feature an insulated thermal inner layer and an integrated hood that stores the child's body heat and provides additional warm comfort. Both the Maxi and Mini models can be used to protect the seat when not in use and are equipped with reflective elements for optimal visibility. Both covers are easy to attach and, according to Bobike, allow smooth entry and exit even when wearing gloves. The warm winter covers are available for 59,90 (Mini) and 79,90 (Maxi) euros.

Bobike 2-in-1 trailer with weatherproof cover

The Bobike bicycle trailer is aimed at parents who use their bikes even in the winter months and do not want to miss out on tours and excursions with their children. This versatile trailer not only offers comprehensive protection and generous storage space, but also the flexibility needed to be able to be used reliably in all weather conditions. The 2-in-1 trailer is characterized by a variety of practical features that make it the ideal solution for everyday family life. The weatherproof cover protects the occupants from rain, snow and wind, so that the children stay dry and warm inside. In addition, the trailer offers enough space for up to two children and is equipped with a sturdy 5-point safety belt that ensures maximum safety during the journey. Despite its robust construction, the trailer is lightweight, which makes it much easier to pull even on steeper terrain. The side windows are made of a breathable material to ensure a pleasant climate inside. The price of the Bobike 2-in-1 trailer is 599,90 euros.

Web: www.bobike.com