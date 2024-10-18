Cycling: On the second day of the Track World Championships, the German Cycling Association was delighted to win its first medals. In the team pursuit, the women won silver and the men bronze.

As good as it has been for 22 years

The young men's foursome managed to create a small sensation in Ballerup, Denmark, near Copenhagen. After 22 years, the Germans can celebrate a medal in the team pursuit for the first time. Behind Denmark and Great Britain, Tim Torn Teutenberg, Benjamin Boos, Ben Jochum and Bruno Keßler to bronze. The women did even better. Ahead of Italy and behind Great Britain, Franziska Brauße, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kröger and Laura Süßemilch, to conquer silver.

Kopecky misses gold

In the Elimination Race, road cyclist Lotte Kopeky now also become world champion on the track. That only narrowly failed. Only the New Zealander Ally Wollaston she had to admit defeat. Bronze goes to Jennifer Valente from the USA. The German Lea Lin Teutenberg has to settle for ninth place, just like her brother Tim Torn Teutenberg in the scratch. The medals go to Kazushige Kuboki from Japan, Tobias Hansen from Denmark and Clement Petit from France. And because Kento Yamasaki won gold in the Keirin, the Japanese can celebrate two gold medals on the second day of the Track Cycling World Championships. He let Mikhail Iakovlev from Israel and Kevin Quintero from Colombia behind them.