Track Cycling World Championships: At the start of the Track Cycling World Championships in Ballerup, the German Cycling Association missed out on a medal. In the team sprint and the women's scratch, other nations were celebrating at the end of the first day.

Track Cycling World Championships: Olympic champions are world champions

The track cycling world championships in Ballerup, Denmark, have been taking place since yesterday and will continue until Sunday near Copenhagen. The team sprinters were allowed to start. This is actually a discipline in which the German Cycling Association has always been able to count on medals. But this year the successful women's trio decided not to take part. Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich were represented by Alessa-Catriona Pröpster, Lara-Sophie Jäger and Clara Schneider. And this “B-suit” presented itself in excellent shape despite the lack of teamwork. After reaching the small final, they lost to the Australians and thus finished in an unexpected fourth place. The title went to the Olympic champions from Great Britain ahead of the Dutch. The Olympic champions can also celebrate World Championship gold in the men’s category. The Dutch were successful ahead of the Australians and the Japanese. The German team around Pete Flemming, Luca Spiegel and Nick Schroeter has to settle for eighth place.

Wiebes becomes world champion on her debut

The spectators were also treated to an impressive performance in the women's scratch. Road cyclist Lorraine Wiebes won the gold medal on her debut at the World Track Cycling Championships. The three-time Dutch champion beat the American Jennifer Valente and the New Zealander Ally Wollaston The best German starter was Lena Charlotte Reissner in 14th place.