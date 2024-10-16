The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches on the market and, in addition to being suitable for everyday use, also offers many useful functions for athletes and health-conscious people. The GPS + Cellular model, 41 mm with SportLoop band is particularly eye-catching. But how does the watch perform during sporting activities? We have tested it and summarized the most important advantages and disadvantages for you.

The Apple Watch impresses with its compact 41 mm case, which is particularly popular with women. At just 39,4 g including the SportLoop, it weighs hardly anything and is extremely comfortable to wear - perfect for all day wear. The display is a real highlight: the colors are vivid and the image is razor-sharp, everything remains easily readable even in direct sunlight. A Always-on displayfunction ensures that important information always remains visible. However, this function consumes a lot of battery, which is the biggest weakness of the watch.

Apple Watch Series 9 data

Manufacturers Apple Model Apple Watch Series 9 display size 41mm (1,61 inch) Resolution 352 430 x pixels material of the watch glass Ion‑X Main material aluminum housing battery life according to the manufacturer 18 hours of normal use satellite systems GPS, GNSS, Galileo, BeiDou Navi Ja Memory size 64 GB Music Yes, music can be saved Water resistant to 50 Meters Weight 39,4g (case only: 31,9g) Compatibility iPhone® manufacturer's RRP 569,00€ Features ECG function, notifications of irregular

Heart rhythm, cellular, fall and accident detection

Battery life: The weak point

The battery life of the Apple Watch Series 9 is rather disappointing. With a maximum runtime of just 36 hours, the watch quickly reaches its limits with intensive use. So if you want to use the watch primarily for longer training sessions, you have to be prepared to charge it more often. The Apple Watch falls behind in this category, especially when compared to specialized sports watches.

Easy setup and compatibility

Setting up the Apple Watch is easy and intuitive, provided you have an iPhone. There is a clear limitation here: the smartwatch is only compatible with iPhones, which makes it uninteresting for Android users. However, anyone who has an iPhone will appreciate the easy connectivity. The watch is controlled via the Watch app, and all important settings can be made directly there.

Apple Watch Series 9 – Health and Sports Features

Although the Apple Watch is more of an everyday smartwatch, it has many health and fitness features. These include:

ECG recording to monitor heart rhythm,

to monitor heart rhythm, a blood oxygen sensor , which provides important insights into oxygen saturation,

, which provides important insights into oxygen saturation, Sleep tracking to analyze different sleep phases,

to analyze different sleep phases, accident and fall detectionwho can call for help in an emergency.

These functions make the watch a valuable companion for anyone who wants to keep an eye on their health. In combination with the Activity app on the iPhone, personal data can be entered in detail to obtain even more accurate results.

Connectivity and training recording

Another advantage of the Apple Watch is its connectivity with popular fitness apps such as StravaThis makes it easy to share workouts and sync them with other apps. Thanks to the GPS + Cellular option, it's even possible to record workouts without carrying your iPhone - a handy feature for runners and cyclists.

Scope of delivery and price

The delivery includes a SportLoop wristband and an inductive charging cable. A USB-C power adapter However, it must be purchased separately. With a price of 569,00 € The Apple Watch is not one of the cheapest models, but it offers many functions that enrich everyday life and training.

Apple Watch Series 9 – Conclusion

The Apple Watch is an excellent everyday smartwatch that impresses with its clear colors, ease of use and numerous health functions. It is a solid option for athletes, even if the battery life is a weak point. If you already have an iPhone and are looking for a versatile smartwatch, you will certainly be satisfied with the Apple Watch Series 9.

WEB: apple.com