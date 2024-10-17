Test / Helmet: In recent years, Abus has significantly increased its commitment to the enduro and gravity segment. The HiDrop is already the second full-face helmet from the traditional German company. As a less airy version of the well-known AirDrop, it is intended to appeal not only to enduro racers but also to downhill riders and freeriders. We took a look at the helmet and (unintentionally) put it to the test.

After Abus has been active in the helmet segment for many years, and has long since established itself as a major player in everyday life and among road bike and gravel riders, the company has increasingly turned its focus to mountain bikes in recent years. The fact that the company is serious about this is also demonstrated by the many professional athletes with whom it now cooperates in this area, such as enduro pro Christian Textor. This cooperation with the professionals also resulted in the Abus HiDrop: the most robust helmet in the range to date.

While full-face helmets were only for the bike park and downhill track a few years ago, this has changed quite a bit in the recent past. In the enduro segment, more and more riders are also opting for head protection with a chin guard - which is completely understandable given the development of the sport. Abus has the light and well-ventilated AirDrop in its range for precisely this area of ​​application - but if you prefer the classic full-face with maximum protection and can accept a little extra weight and the odd bead of sweat, you're more likely to go for the HiDrop.

The helmet is available in four colors and four sizes for just under 200 euros - depending on the size and color, however, the helmet can be purchased in stores for under 150 euros. This is extremely cheap for a full-face helmet in this class. The weight is also positive: just over a kilogram is a really good value considering the comprehensive safety certifications. However, the weight and also the price are partly due to the lack of rotation protection; if you don't want to do without MIPS, you could use the AirDrop as an alternative.

The Abus HiDrop's workmanship is high and makes a really good impression. Common features such as the double D buckle on the chin or the break-away visor, which can come loose in the event of a fall, are of course included. With a head circumference of 59 cm, we opted for size L - and we were spot on. Putting on the helmet is surprisingly easy, as the chin bar can be stretched a little. The helmet then sits very well and the fit is perfect. The soft padding means there are no uncomfortable pressure points even in slightly tighter places.

In practice, the helmet had to be used for a wide range of applications - mountain bikes with and without motors, tours with and without lift support. On the one hand, the helmet is clearly better than the AirDrop in terms of the feeling of safety - but also at the expense of ventilation. In summer in particular, it gets noticeably warmer in the HiDrop. On the other hand, we found the Abus helmet to be much airier than many other full-face models with similar certifications. So if you are looking for a middle ground between a super-light enduro helmet and a full-throttle downhill model, the HiDrop could be just the thing.

We also took an involuntary soil sample with the HiDrop; it wasn't a real endurance test (luckily), but it certainly did its job. Apart from a few scratches on the outer shell, the mishap didn't elicit more than a tired smile from the helmet.