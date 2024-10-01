SRAM has also "electrified" the number four in the drop bar range, turning it into a pure gravel group. In the Eagle version with a large cassette, it encourages mountain bikers in particular to try out gravel bikes. And that's my cue - curtain up for a Marin off-roader with the very impressive new parts.

Electronic shifting was a luxury for wealthy racing cyclists a few years ago - but that has changed now. Of course, if you like Italian material, you still have to invest a lot. But Shimano now even offers a 105 in the 2x12 Di2 version, and last year SRAM even electrified the lowest group in the drop bar segment, the Apex. And it is available online as a complete electronic group for under 900 euros, so it is hardly worth considering a mechanical group anymore.

But wait – this combo is of course no longer a road bike group. With the switch to twelve-speed, SRAM has removed the double chainring and turned the Apex into a pure gravel group. For me as a one-by fan, however, this is perfect. Coming from a mountain bike, I don't need fine gear jumps like a "roadie", but the wide gradation with an 11-50 cassette, which SRAM calls "Eagle", suits me. And my build based on a Marin steel frame should also deviate somewhat from the gravel standard: the Crank Brothers wheelset is fitted with super-fast rolling Schwalbe Furious Fred in 350 x 29 inches, which weigh under 2.0 grams; I don't want to do without a bit of comfort either, which is why I have a FlexStem stem with elastomer damper from Vecnum on the bike.

SRAM Apex AXS: Compatible with MTB brake caliper

But first there is a small moment of shock: Yes, the Marin still has a post mount at the back... The Apex brake calliper doesn't fit, but SRAM offers the Level MTB brake, and that is compatible with the Apex lever. Here we are already in the middle of the advantages of the US manufacturer, where not only do all the drop bar components harmonize with each other - even reaching for the MTB shelf doesn't cause any problems.

The assembly of all components is simple. The lever and rear derailleur only need to be "paired" briefly, then the gear system is ready for use without any further fine adjustments. Connecting the brake lines is comparatively easy thanks to SRAM's own system (cutting ring with thread and support sleeve with thread and Torx mount).

Wide gear range and many chainring variants

And so I'll soon be able to go off-road with my steel gravel bike. I'm pleased to note that the combination of 11-50 Eagle cassette and 42 chainring works great. The gear reduction is completely sufficient for everything I want to ride with this bike, and with the large rolling circumference of my two-inch tires, the overdrive is also long enough. SRAM offers the direct mount chainring from 38 to 46 teeth, so you have plenty of room. The gear shifting works perfectly; precision and speed are typical of AXS. Compared to higher-end AXS groups, I can't see any weaknesses in the rear derailleur and lever. Of course, you have to make compromises in terms of weight, and the durability of the top rear derailleurs should also be a little better due to higher-quality materials. But that's how it's always been.

The complete crankset weighs 717 grams and the cassette 617 grams. You can save a good 150 grams on both components, but you have to invest hundreds of euros to do so. This also shows how good the price-performance ratio of the SRAM Apex AXS is.

SRAM has made a big leap with the new Apex brake system: Compared to the Apex 1×11, the controllability and braking effect seem better to me, even though this is still not a 200 mm MTB brake. The brake discs are visually well done; the rather round, uniform design of the rotor's outer side should be particularly popular with racing cyclists. In these circles, there has been repeated talk of a supposed potential for injury from brake discs - keyword "circular saw" ...

The only criticism: the rubber grips

In the end, there is only one criticism of the new electronic group: the rubber grips on the AXS levers do not line up smoothly with the handlebar tape, instead there is always a gap that cannot be eliminated even with different tapes or by positioning the lever. This is strange because the SRAM Rival AXS with the identical lever does not have this problem. So there must be a difference somewhere, but no one has been able to explain it to me so far. SRAM really should improve this.

After more than 1.000 kilometers, I've really grown fond of the SRAM Apex AXS. It's perfect for building an off-road gravel bike, and a bike like that doesn't even have to be very expensive - the compatibility with PostMount brake calipers also allows you to use an older frame, or maybe even build a gravel bike from an MTB. With the money you've saved compared to a more expensive group, you can do lots of great things - maybe buy a second wheelset with a narrowly spaced cassette if you want to switch to roadie mode.

