Woom Explore raffle: In its sporty new version with a cooler look, the Viennese children's bike has been technically developed and has matured in terms of style. The additional weight and price are limited, and so the bike for children aged six and over has a great future ahead of it.

The children's bike specialists at Woom have done it: their Woom Original is a modern classic. Unmistakable in the typical color scheme with white on the fork and rear frame, high-quality components and low weight, this bike is available in six versions from balance bikes to teen bikes in front of daycare centers, primary and secondary schools. It is passed on to younger siblings or put online when it is too small, and very often replaced by the next larger model. The prototype of the reduced children's bike with the adjustable special stem is as robust as it is well thought out, and "Woom“ – created in 2013 in a Viennese garage – today stands for high-quality children's bikes just like other traditional brand names.

Woom Explore: better technology, cooler look

But now it's time for a new model that picks up on current trends in the bicycle industry and responds to a changing self-image of young riders. Curtain up for the Woom Explore - available in three sizes from 20 to 26 inches for kids and teenagers between six and 24 years old, cooler and a bit more grown-up than the original.

What's new on the Woom Explore? A lot - starting with the frame. The previously bright white sections now shimmer in cool grey; the eye-catching brand lettering has been removed. It's hard to see that the frame itself has changed: the bend in the top tube has been flattened, which leads to a more dynamic appearance; the subtle geometry changes include a sometimes significant reduction in the standover height, which improves handling and safety.

Strong disc brakes

Components and attachments have also been visually revised and fit perfectly with the new look - but above all, the new Woom Explore comes with modern disc brakes instead of the tried and tested V-brakes of the Woom Original. The hydraulic braking system scores points with its stronger effect, low maintenance and less susceptibility to dirt; it also gives the bike an overall more elegant look.

Less noticeable but equally significant is the change to wider tires - 2 or 2,1 inches on the largest model - which now have a finer all-round profile instead of the rather coarse-treaded tires of the old Woom. The saddle-post combination that is available on the Woom Original 1 to 3 has been transferred to the large Explore models. According to Woom, saddle specialist Selle Royal has developed a size-specific and particularly comfortable seat. The derailleur gears with child-friendly gradations have remained; however, the Woom Explore 5 and 6 now have a trigger switch instead of the twist grip.

Many innovations, small additional charge

With all these improvements, the Woom Explore takes a big step forward, but it doesn't come at a high price: the Explore 4, 5 and 6 cost 599, 649 and 699 euros respectively, 70 euros more than the corresponding Woom Original. The additional weight of 100 to 300 grams, which is mainly due to the disc brakes, is also moderate - these bikes are still very light.

