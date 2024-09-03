Raffle: The Tenways CGO 600 Pro is the latest highlight in the urban e-bike segment. As a pro version of the successful CGO 600, it brings a variety of new features and improvements based on the feedback of a committed online community. While it retains the characteristic smoothness and aesthetics of the previous model, the CGO 600 Pro sets new standards with a range of advanced functions and a fresh design. We are giving away one of the urban e-bikes on Velomotion.

The CGO600 Pro builds on the success of its predecessor and stands out with numerous innovations. A removable 360 ​​Wh battery that fits perfectly into the frame offers an impressive range of up to 100 kilometers. For longer trips, this range can be extended even further with optional power banks. An adjustable stem allows the rider to customize their riding style, and the new, integrated front light impresses with a modern, technologically advanced design.

Weighing just 16 kg, the CGO600 Pro is one of the lightest e-bikes on the market, ensuring easy handling and an outstanding riding experience. The quiet and powerful 250W rear hub motor works in perfect synergy with the extremely responsive magnetic torque sensor, which enables natural and smooth pedaling. The single-speed bike is also equipped with a durable Gates Carbon Drive belt drive, which enables up to 30.000 kilometers of maintenance-free riding.

The CGO600 Pro also sets new standards in terms of safety and comfort. The standard, puncture-proof 40 mm road tires ensure optimal grip and safe contact with the ground, while the new aluminum mudguards offer additional protection without increasing the overall weight. The hydraulic Tektro disc brakes guarantee reliable braking performance in all conditions, and the compact OLED display provides all important information at a glance.

Technical specifications at a glance

Weight: 16 kg

Maximum load capacity 120 kg

Range: 70-100km

Battery: 36V 10Ah with LG cells

Sensor: Magnetic torque sensor

Motor: 250W brushless hub motor with patented clutch

Display: Compact OLED display

Drive: Gates carbon belt

Brakes: Tektro hydraulic disc brakes

Tires: 700*40C CST puncture-proof tires

Colors: Avocado Green, Sky Blue, Midnight Black, Pebble Gray

Sizes: 460mm, 500mm, 540mm, 580mm

Tenways CGO 600 Pro – The e-bike for urban commuters

Combining style, performance and innovation in one package, the Tenways CGO600 Pro sets new standards for urban mobility. It is the perfect choice for commuters and city dwellers looking for a reliable, comfortable and affordable e-bike. With the CGO600 Pro, Tenways is launching a bike that not only meets riders' needs, but exceeds them.

