Evoc Commute AIR Pro 18 raffle: The spacious bike backpack with innovative protective function was specially designed for everyday cycling. Velomotion is giving away a copy of the airbag system, which gives you good protection in the event of a fall.

The new product from bag specialist Evoc, which has already won a Design & Innovation Award, really has it all: the bike backpack, designed for everyday use, has an airbag system hidden in its shoulder straps that protects the upper body from injury in the event of a fall. The neck, shoulders and chest area are surrounded by the airbag, which inflates in a fraction of a second when the sensors register a crash. The backpack itself also acts as a back protector; however, you must wear a helmet.

Uncomplicated use

The operation of the airbag is not too complicated: A CO 2 -Cartridge inserted (“Inflator”); the buckle at the front that connects both chest straps activates the system. And of course there is a battery that needs to be charged from time to time.

A very interesting aspect of the Evoc Commute AIR Pro 18 is that it is not a disposable solution: if the airbag is triggered in a fall, you can stow it back in the shoulder straps yourself (after checking for damage); with a new cartridge it is then ready for new adventures in the urban jungle. Given this ability to be used repeatedly, the price of 990 euros is also reasonable.

Practical transport options

In everyday life, the Evoc also proves its worth as a transport container: As the name suggests, it has a volume of 18 liters; in addition to a padded laptop compartment, there are special places for the U-lock, glasses, cell phone and other items. Reflective elements ensure good visibility. The external dimensions of the backpack are 18x30x53 cm; the entire system weighs 2,15 kg.

Win a new Evoc Commute AIR Pro 18 now

Curious? Nobody would actually want to try out the upper body airbag, but anyone who wants to protect themselves optimally on everyday rides can win a copy of the Evoc Commute AIR Pro 18 with Velomotion. Simply answer our prize question correctly - and then good luck in the draw and on the road!

Legal Evoc Commute Raffle:

Your email address will only be saved until the end of the raffle and then deleted - unless you sign up for the newsletter. But even in this case, no personal data will be saved. Email addresses or other data will not be passed on to third parties (except to Evoc).

Consent to the newsletter can be revoked at any time. Evoc may only use your address for their newsletter and information about their products and will not pass it on to third parties. Participation in the prize draw is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.

The winner will be notified by us via e-mail and must reply within ten days whether the prize will be accepted. Otherwise, an alternate winner will be drawn. Anyone aged 18 and over may participate. Members of the editorial team and their relatives are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. In the case of a necessary export from the EU, the winner has to declare the product himself.

