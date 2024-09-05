Raffle: If you value stability more than aerodynamics when graveling, you should take a look at this wheelset. Velomotion is giving away a Crankbrothers Synthesis Gravel Carbon, which is tailored to trail gravel bikes and whose flat rims offer a lot of driving dynamics and stability at a low weight.

More and more gravel bikes are coming with trail geometry, 50 mm wide tires and suspension forks. The target group for such bikes are mountain bikers who want to make the switch to a drop bar bike easier - people who are looking for something that is even more dynamic than a cross-country bike, but still offers the same amenities. A trail gravel bike should be stable and, of course, light.

Aerodynamics, on the other hand, is not a criterion, and so Crankbrothers has Synthesis Gravel Carbon also built: Its particularly wide rims offer a good fit for equally wide tires; the flat rim profile is designed to absorb shocks and improve handling and control with its "compliance". The 365 gram rims weigh a little, but not much less than deep carbon rims - the manufacturer does not use the material to create an aerodynamic shape, but to strengthen its rims so that they can withstand the stresses typical of mountain bikes. The 28 round spokes also emphasize the advantage of stability over aerodynamics.

Crankbrothers Synthesis Gravel Carbon: Light, stable – and up for grabs!

The Crankbrothers wheelset weighs 1.522 grams and is priced at just under 1.600 euros. A round sum, but Velomotion.de has some advice: We are giving away one of these wheelset, which is somewhere between a gravel bike and a MTB, and hope to make a biker happy who is on the border between a riser and a drop bar and who uses the Crankbrothers Synthesis Gravel Carbon in a more appropriate way than we do in our Test were able to.

To secure your chance of winning, all you have to do is answer our prize question correctly:

The closing date for entries is September 15, 2024

WEB: crankbrothers.com