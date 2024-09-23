USWE HAJKER PRO 24L in the test: No more dancing monkeys! USWE presents an ultra-resistant daypack for daring adventures.

"You-swii" is how the Swedish outdoor brand USWE, which has its origins in off-road motorcycling, is pronounced. The guys and girls from USWE were annoyed by their uncomfortable and bouncing backpacks that were like monkeys on their shoulders. So the idea came up to design backpacks themselves and declare war on the monkey. The "No Dancing Monkey" technology was born. Almost 17 years later, USWE is a global brand that develops wobble-free action backpacks for athletes and weekend sports enthusiasts.

Data on USWE HAJKER PRO 24L

packing volume 24 liters back ventilation No rain cover Not necessary because waterproof reflectors Ja Hydration compatible Ja Helmet holder Ja Features -Removable hip belt, 2in1 hip bag

-Waterproof inner pocket Sustainability Unspecified dimension 50 / 23 / 22 cm (H/W/D) Weight 1018g Color Black-and-white Price RRP 239,95€

Daypack with rolltop system

USWE's portfolio ranges from motocross, running, winter sports to bike sports. Packs are specifically divided into categories such as hydration, protector or touring backpacks. The Hajker Pro series is one of the touring backpacks and is available in 18L, 24L and 30L versions with its characteristic roll-top system. According to USWE, the backpacks are ultra-robust, waterproof and made for daring adventures. In our test, we looked at the 24 liter version.

2 in 1 – Removable hip bag

The Swedes have packed a whole range of features into the Hajker Pro. Let's start with the material used, which is a nylon fabric that has the highest possible durability and resistance of the thermoplastic fabrics currently in existence. The material is light and has a pleasant feel. In terms of construction, the Hajker Pro has only one large main compartment in which everything has to be stored. The compartment is designed like a sack, which is supplemented by a waterproof inner bag. If necessary, the inner bag can be loosened and removed at the Velcro contact points. The compartment is closed using the rolltop system, whereby the bag is rolled up and secured with a fastener, so there are no unnecessary hollow spaces and no water gets inside. On the outside of the Hajker Pro there is a flexible mesh pocket on each side, as well as fastening options. There is a small compartment above each of the mesh pockets for small items such as bars or smartphones.

There is also a small compartment in the bottom where the helmet holder is located. The holder is not sewn onto the backpack and can be removed from the compartment as usual. A drinking bladder is placed behind the main compartment. The bladder is packed into a thermal bag, which is then clipped into an open compartment. A special feature of the Hajker is the removable hip belt. This makes it possible to wear the hip belt with its two side pockets separately, or the backpack can be worn without the hip belt.

USWE HAJKER PRO 24L – No Dancing Monkey

As already announced in the introduction, USWE focuses on a firmly fitting backpack. Thanks to the patented NDM (No Dancing Monkey) technology, USWE has succeeded. The core of the system is the central functional buckle that allows rotational movements. In combination with the specially shaped shoulder straps, the backpack grips you tightly and at the same time gains room to not constrict you too much when you move, which is particularly necessary on wild trail rides. For smaller or larger bikers, the Hajker can be adjusted to the appropriate torso length using a Velcro system. Another important component in the NDM system is the lower part of the shoulder straps, the straps are made of flexible stretch material, which creates additional perceived freedom of movement. The back panel of the Hajker Pro 24l is also flexible and, compared to other high-end backpacks, does not have a solid and stabilizing basic structure on the backpack. Is that a disadvantage? Let's put it this way: the NDM system allows you to strap the backpack firmly onto your back. In our test we packed the Hajker in different ways, but the slightly bulbous structure means the backpack is unforgiving of packing errors and feels relatively unsteady on the back if the weight is not distributed correctly. The issue of back ventilation is not important with the Hajker, and our test on the last few warm summer days showed that your back will start to sweat a lot.

It may be a matter of taste, but we were not very happy with the handling of the Hajker. The large main compartment can hold a lot of equipment, but you quickly lose track of everything and have to search around. It is of course good that the roll-top system allows the volume or size of the backpack to be adjusted to the contents, so that the contents don't fly around inside. We really liked the removable hip belt, however. It is easy to remove and thanks to the two large hip pockets, the belt can be used as a hip bag.

