Test Citec 8000 GR Gravel DB: The wheelset, which is made entirely in Germany, promises stability and durability thanks to its special hub construction. And the wide rims with a clear U-profile also impress with their inner values.

Citec, based in the small town of Beelitz, southwest of Berlin, has been building wheels in its own way for decades. The striking design principle of all Citec wheels is the spokes that are screwed on both sides and attached to the hub flange using so-called "Power Block" sleeves. These sleeves are screwed into the hub flange; the spokes are then screwed into them in such a way that the sleeve can also support the spoke above its thread.

Citec Power Block: solid connection between hub and spoke

This eliminates movements between the hub and spoke caused by load changes and the forces that arise when accelerating and braking; elastic deformations are limited to the stable spoke shaft above the spoke thread. According to the manufacturer, spoke breakage is practically impossible, which Citec confirms with a five-year guarantee against spoke breakage.

Citec has long been a fixture in racing and, with its focus on aerodynamics, is also popular with triathletes and time trialists. Both - high stability and low air resistance - are of course also relevant for gravel bikes, and when you add a relatively low weight (Citec specifies the 8000 GR Gravel DB as just under 1.500 grams), things get interesting. Another not insignificant argument for being interested in the wheels from Brandenburg is the fact that hubs and rims are manufactured in-house.

Hookless rim with wide U-profile

So what is the Citec 8000 GR Gravel DB all about? With its special hubs, the wheelset is unmistakable. The front wheel is constructed with 20 spokes, radial on the right, tangential on the brake side. At the rear, 21 spokes support the rim - seven radial spokes on the left, 14 tangential spokes on the right, which are mounted in an oversized flange, which ensures more balanced tension. The hookless rim is 40 mm deep and has a pronounced U-profile; it measures 32 mm on the outside and 25 mm inside.

The wheelset is of course tubeless, and fitting the tires is a joy: with the valve cores inserted, a normal floor pump and no assembly fluid, both tires can be filled immediately, pop into position silently and run smoothly straight away. Tire fitting this easy is rare. The rim shape ensures a smooth transition between the rim and the tire, which presumably benefits the aerodynamics. Visually, the wheelset harmonizes very well with our test bike, the Bulls Machete, but the Citec 8000 GR Gravel DB also cuts a fine figure on the slim steel gravel bike.

Convincing driving impression

But that is only a minor aspect - what counts is the performance, and that is convincing. Acceleration and propulsion are one with the Citec; the power transmission feels more direct and fuller than with most other gravel wheel sets. The 8000 GR Gravel DB also rolls very smoothly, and you can also feel a certain amount of self-damping. Those who like it quiet will enjoy the almost inaudible ratchet freewheel provided by DT Swiss. This has a rather coarse 18-pitch pitch; however, the fact that it engages in 20° increments is not really noticeable when riding.

Rims with a U-profile are typically less susceptible to gusty and changing winds; they also react more neutrally to crosswinds. The same can be said for the Citec - changes in direction on a windy day are not met with unrest on the front wheel; longer crosswind passages are not accompanied by noticeable wind pressure.

The driving characteristics are top notch; the only thing that isn't so nice is that the decor is quite sensitive - the black adhesive letters tend to peel off at the edges, where white edges then appear. At 1.570 grams, the wheelset is about 80 grams heavier than stated, which is within the normal tolerances.

Complete production in Germany

Citec is asking 8000 euros for the 1.599 GR Gravel DB, which is already an interesting offer considering that it is manufactured in Germany. But it gets even better: In its own online shop, the wheelset costs just 1.299 euros, which puts it on a par with various similarly designed models from other suppliers - and they usually source their rims from the Far East. Given the high quality, the unique construction principle and the impressive performance, this is a wheelset that you would like to see more often on trails and gravel paths.

