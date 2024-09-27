European Championships of Shimano Service Center Mechanics 2024

Spectrum / News: As the number of bicycles and e-bikes continues to grow, so does the demand for professional maintenance and first-class service. To appropriately recognize the indispensable skills of bicycle mechanics, Shimano is hosting the European Championships for Shimano Service Center Mechanics from October 5 to 7, 2024 in Mechelen, Belgium.

The 2024 Shimano Service Center Mechanics European Championships are designed to highlight, among other things, the indispensable skills of bicycle mechanics and their crucial role within the bicycle industry. Mechanics from 14 countries will come together in Mechelen to compete against each other in a series of technical challenges against the clock. These tasks will test the mechanics' knowledge and skills and will be judged by a highly experienced team of experts. The event will be moderated by Orla Chennaoui, known to insiders as a cycling presenter on international Eurosport channels. Her aim is not only to describe the tasks, but also to elicit details from the mechanics about their thinking on each task - all of which can of course be experienced via Shimano's own digital channels.

Increased attention for bicycle mechanics

One of the main goals that Shimano is pursuing with this event is to draw attention to the importance of regular professional bicycle servicing and to raise awareness of the profession of bicycle or two-wheel mechatronics engineer as an attractive and fulfilling career path for anyone with a basic interest in technology. Through the extensive network of Shimano Service Centers, Shimano is a key partner of the bicycle industry and supports specialist retailers with a comprehensive range of training courses, high-quality services and in-depth advice. One of the key messages that Shimano wants to send with these championships is that taking up the profession of bicycle or two-wheel mechatronics engineer is the start of a future-oriented career.

Demand for well-trained bicycle mechanics will increase

The increasing use of bicycles plays a key role in combating climate change by reducing air pollution and congestion in cities. Local authorities around the world are making major efforts to make changes to encourage cycling. The demand for well-trained bicycle mechanics will therefore continue to grow. Shimano's extensive network of training centers across Europe plays a key role in providing the knowledge and skills needed to meet this demand. This is complemented by the Shimano TEC online learning platform, where over 20.000 trained and aspiring mechanics keep themselves up to date with all the latest developments in Shimano components and technologies using a variety of creative and didactically prepared assets.

Shimano Service Center Mechanic EM 2024: “Inspire and motivate the next generation of bicycle mechanics”

Marc van Rooij, President, Shimano Europe, explains: “The importance of skilled and well-trained bicycle mechanics cannot be overstated, which is why Shimano is proud to host the 2024 Shimano Service Center Mechanics European Championships. This event will shine a spotlight on the exceptional talent and dedication of this often under-recognized group of people. As the cycling industry thrives, we want to inspire and motivate the next generation of bicycle mechanics and underline the central role they play in creating a positive cycling experience.” Following the championships, Shimano will publish all results, including any key highlights or special achievements, as well as images and video material, on the company’s website.

Web: www.shimano.com