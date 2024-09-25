Shimano presents autumn and winter collection 2024/2025

Product news: To stay warm and dry even in cold temperatures, you need the right cycling clothing. With the new autumn and winter collection, Shimano offers cyclists the right protection for the upcoming wet and cold season. Of course, we don't want to withhold the latest news from Shimano from you: Clear the stage for the Road, Gravel and MTB autumn and winter collection 2024/2025.

Road Fall and Winter Collection 2024/2025

Men

The Apice Printed Long Sleeve Jersey is ideal for the first cooler rides. According to Shimano, the material of the functional and fashionable long-sleeved jersey offers optimal insulation. If rain comes along, the Baufort Wind Jersey Insulated is suitable. The DWR-coated fabric on the front keeps out wind and light rain, while the warm, brushed back is pleasantly breathable. The Beaufort Jacket, on the other hand, provides warmth, flexibility and visibility on long tours in cold weather. Close-fitting, windproof and water-repellent materials hug the body and ensure optimal warmth without flapping.

Paired with either the lightweight Vertex Bib Tight thermal bib tights, the Beaufort Intera Bib Tight for warmth and protection in the coldest conditions or the Beaufort Caldo Extra Bib Tight with wind and waterproof material for frosty temperatures, your body temperature will always stay in the green zone. Arm, knee and leg warmers are also suitable for the transition period, such as the new S-PHYRE Leg Warmer 2.0, Knee Warmer 2.0 and Arm Warmer 2.0. A lightweight thermal fleece made from 84% recycled polyamide is designed to provide soft, comfortable warmth.

The new Dual Fit Thermal Shoe Cover provides protection for your toes even in freezing temperatures. It is made of PU-coated, recycled polyester and fleece, which are significantly lighter, warmer and more supple than synthetic rubber based on petroleum. If you are looking for a shoe for year-round riders with extreme protection from the elements and pleasant wearing comfort instead of an overshoe, the SH-MW502 is the perfect choice. It has an extended tab on the upper shoe, which also ensures water resistance in the closure system.

Cold fingers are just as unpleasant as cold toes, which is why Shimano is offering three new glove models for 2024/2025. The Gore-Tex Grip Primaloft Gloves promise long-lasting protection against wind and water while also providing good grip and excellent fingertip sensitivity. The Windstopper Primaloft Gloves are recommended for extremely cold weather. The 2x2 version of the Windstopper gloves, the WINDSTOPPER Primaloft 2X2 Gloves, also has identically excellent wind-repellent and heat-insulating properties. The special 2x2 finger construction ensures good heat retention, similar to mittens.

women's

The women's collection follows the same concept as the men's: The W's Kaede Long Sleeve Jersey Printed is designed to ensure optimal thermal insulation in cool weather and is available in simple but modern designs. The W's Kaede Jacket is a windproof and water-repellent soft shell jacket that provides long-lasting warmth in winter temperatures - continues Shimano. The W's Kaede Jacket can be easily combined with the W's Kaede Wind Bib Tights, which have a breathable, windproof and water-repellent front made of 86% recycled polyester.

If you are looking for women's bib tights that provide warmth and protection in bad weather, the W's Maestrale Intera Bib Tights are the perfect choice. They have been developed with a close-fitting, anatomical cut for a comfortable, wrinkle-free fit. New footwear and other accessories include the unisex models already presented above. The new W's Windstopper Insulated Gloves have been added to the glove collection for a particularly good fit for women. According to Shimano, the medium-warm gloves with Windstopper® materials impress with their warmth and high level of comfort.

Gravel Autumn and Winter 2024/2025

For gravel fans, the Evolve All Seasons Merino Jersey is a comfortable and breathable choice. Equipped with three back pockets, a waterproof pocket for safe storage of valuables and a quickly accessible mesh side pocket, there is plenty of storage space. The all-year jersey can be perfectly combined with the Evolve Wind Vest Insulated in cool temperatures. The lightweight, windproof outer material with Primaloft® liner offers protection and warmth without adding bulk. Also new in the gravel range is the Evolve Bib Tights F24. The quick-drying and breathable Norway fabric on the legs is a heat-insulating eco-performance material made from 84% recycled polyamide.

Fall and winter collection 2024/2025 for mountain bikers

Men

New for mountain bikers are the long-sleeved Myoko Long Sleeve Warm jerseys. The stylish jersey with a loose fit not only provides the rider with warmth, a fluorine-free DWR treatment also protects against moisture without affecting breathability, according to Shimano. The new Element Trail Jacket is a top player. The versatile MTB jacket combines stylish functionality with weather resistance for more fun on off-road adventures. If it's too warm for a jacket but too cold for just a jersey, the Fesco Trail Vest comes into play. The vest with a small pack size protects against wind and cold in the off-season.

The name of the Fresco Pants says it all: When the temperatures get a little cooler, the rainproof MTB pants provide warmth - but are light and breathable enough to be worn all year round. When the temperatures drop significantly, the Tormenta Pants softshell pants are in demand. The softshell fabric made from 83% recycled polyester has a water-repellent coating and keeps you warm and dry in bad weather conditions. The SH-MW502 also keeps mud and moisture away from your feet. The XC rubber outsole is also designed to ensure outstanding walking comfort and grip on wet surfaces.

women's

The MTB women's fall and winter collection is structured similarly to the men's collection and has been completely revamped with new long-sleeved jerseys, jackets and pants with a women's-specific fit. The W's Saiko Long Sleeves Warm jersey is designed to provide warmth and functionality even on long trail rides. The warm, windproof and water-repellent W's Element Jacket comes in six different colors and offers basic warmth and protection at an excellent price-performance ratio. When it comes to trail pants, mountain bikers can choose between the light and breathable W's Fresco Pant or the stretchy softshell pants W's Tormenta Pant, which keep legs dry even in wet weather conditions.

