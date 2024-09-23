Test Selle Italia Novus Boost EVO 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow: The elegant 3D model from the traditional Italian manufacturer is light and comfortable. Its features include the compact shape and the large “Superflow” recess.

The Novus Boost from Selle Italia shows what can be done with digital light synthesis. The innovative manufacturing principle, in which UV rays harden precisely defined areas of a liquid resin, creates 3D saddle a smooth transition from the open design of the saddle nose to the completely closed rear. The intersection points of the thin struts become flat and square until the openings are completely closed. This means that the saddle becomes increasingly firmer from front to back, ensuring comfort at the front without pressure points, while at the rear it offers a comfortable surface for the sit bones to rest on. There the saddle is clearly drawn down to the sides.

Quite short with a broad saddle nose

At 245 mm long, the 145 mm wide Selle Italia is rather short; the rather wide saddle nose makes it look stocky. In terms of seating comfort, the wide saddle nose was the only criticism of our tester, who prefers it narrow at the front. Otherwise, the Selle Italia Novus Boost EVO 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow was impressive; we found the saddle's hardness particularly well balanced.

Typical for Selle Italia and also for the genre of 3D saddles is the wide, pressure-reducing recess, which the manufacturer calls "Superflow". The 3D padding does not close behind the longitudinal groove; instead, you can admire the carbon saddle shell from above. Connected to this are oval carbon saddle rails, which make the Novus Boost EVO 3D light and expensive. It weighs 210 grams, exactly as much as stated by the manufacturer; at 429,90 euros, it is one of the most expensive 3D saddles. The sister model with a titanium frame weighs almost 40 grams more and costs 90 euros less.

www.selleitalia.com

