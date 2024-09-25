Product News/First Ride: With the new Silence eRide 2024, Scott presents a revolutionary combination of performance, design and functionality created for modern urban mobility. This e-bike takes the riding experience to a new level by combining the latest technological developments and a thoughtful, minimalist design.

With the TQ-HPR50 motor at the heart of the bike, the Scott Silence eRide offers powerful yet incredibly quiet support, allowing for almost silent riding. The integrated 360 Wh battery, which is discreetly integrated into the frame, ensures sufficient range, while the optional 160 Wh range extender offers the possibility of being on the road even longer.

With a frame designed for lightness and stability, the bike reaches an impressive weight of just 14,5 kilos. This lightness is a great advantage, especially in urban environments, as it makes handling easier both in narrow streets and on the open road. Scott has also paid particular attention to aesthetics - the bike looks simple but elegant and fits perfectly into the modern cityscape. The minimalist cockpit with integrated controls ensures a tidy, user-friendly experience that is also stylish. The low center of gravity and the optimal balance of the bike guarantee stability and control even at higher speeds.

Scott has paid particular attention to user-friendliness. The Scott Silence eRIDE not only offers the option of minimizing maintenance effort with the optional belt drive system, but also impresses with the simple operation of the motor system. Drivers benefit from a quiet, low-maintenance ride that focuses on the experience rather than the technology. Whether on the way to work, running errands in the city or on a relaxed tour - the Silence eRIDE is a versatile companion for every occasion.

The new Scott Silence eRide – First impressions

When we visited the exclusive pre-event, we had the opportunity to see the new Scott Silence eRIDE in action - even before it officially hits the market. The minimalist design draws everyone's attention at first glance. The frame looks modern and slim, which immediately conveys a feeling of quality. Scott has managed to harmoniously combine technology and design, so that the bike is both technically sophisticated and visually appealing.

During our first test on the track, the weight was particularly noticeable - at just 14,5 kg, the Silence eRIDE feels incredibly light. This is particularly noticeable in the handling: tight corners are easy to take and riding in the city is a real pleasure. The quiet operation of the TQ-HPR50 motor is almost eerie - it feels like riding a conventional bicycle, but the motor's support makes every incline and longer ride a breeze. We were impressed by the smooth, even power delivery of the motor, which never seemed jerky or annoying.

Another highlight was the seamless interaction between the battery and motor. Despite the powerful battery, the overall weight of the bike remains low, and the integrated display on the handlebars ensures that all important information such as range, speed and support level can be read clearly. This integration allows the rider to concentrate fully on the ride without being distracted by the technology.

Overall, the Scott Silence eRIDE leaves a lasting impression on us. It combines strong performance with an attractive design while offering an unparalleled riding experience - exactly what you would expect from a premium e-bike. We look forward to the official market launch and are convinced that this model will change urban mobility for good.

