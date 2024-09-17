Santa Cruz introduces the new Hightower

Product news: The Hightower has been a firm fixture in Santa Cruz's portfolio for many years. The US bike manufacturer is meeting the growing demands in the all-mountain sector with constant further development of the bike. Now the latest generation of the Santa Cruz Hightower is coming onto the market: with a new frame, revised VPP rear triangle and more suspension travel.

Whether in the thin air of the Alps or on the home trail, whether on built flow trails, challenging descents or natural mountain paths - Santa Cruz has the Hightower ready for all of these areas of use. With the latest generation of the all-mountain all-purpose weapon, riding fun is likely to be raised to a new level. The main improvement to the Hightower is the 5th generation of the VPP rear triangle. A revised architecture of the rear triangle enables a lower position of the lower link and the shock absorber. This lowers the anti-squat value and improves the rear triangle performance. The influence of the chain on the suspension is minimized, which should significantly increase traction and the riding feel.

The new Hightower also comes with more suspension travel. Equipped with 160 millimeters at the front and 150 millimeters at the rear, the bike offers the perfect basis for demanding rides. According to the manufacturer, the extra suspension travel does not make the Hightower a sluggish climber. The Hightower should remain and be a true all-rounder - for uphill and downhill trails. The Santa Cruz Hightower is available as a complete bike with C and CC frames and as a CC frame set. The CC frames come without a channel for the shift cable (wireless only). Sram Maven 0/0 mm brakes are used on the AXS models (C GX AXS, CC X180 AXS / CC X180 AXS RSV). The bike is available now in frame sizes S to XXL.

Video: Steve Peat and Nina Hoffmann with the Santa Cruz Hightower

Prices:

CR: 5499 €

CS: 6399 €

C GX AXS: 7399 €

CC X0 AXS: 8799 €

CC X0 AXS RSV: 9999 €

CC frameset: 3899 €

Web: www.santacruzbicycles.com