Cycling: Stefan Küng won the final time trial of the Vuelta a Espana. The Swiss rider FINALLY celebrated his first stage win in a Grand Tour. The Slovenian Primoz Roglic was not going to let anyone take the overall victory away from him.

Küng wins ahead of Roglic and Cattaneo

With a time of 26:28 minutes, Stefan Kung (Groupama – FDJ) won the battle against the clock in Madrid and thus finally ended the curse. On the last stage of the Vuelta a Espana, 24,6 kilometers had to be covered on the time trial bike. The Swiss rider Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) and Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal – Quick-Step) by 30 and 41 seconds respectively, to second and third place. This means he FINALLY celebrates his first stage win in a Grand Tour, after having come so close so many times before and having to settle for second place time and again.

Roglic wins the Vuelta for the fourth time

As expected, the overall leader Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) will not be able to take the red jersey on the last day of the Vuelta a Espana 2024. The Slovenian will thus win his fourth Tour of Spain after 2019, 2020 and 2021. Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale) saves his second place in the overall ranking Enric Mas Nicolau (Movistar). The German Florian Lipowitz (Bora – hansgrohe) can be happy with seventh place after three tough weeks as a helper in the GC. This means he misses out on Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl – Trek) just missed out on winning the junior jersey. The points award goes to Caden Groves (Alpecin – Deceuninck), the mountain classification Jay Vine (UAE). In both ratings, wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike) until his bitter exit in the lead.Pri