Cycling: Eddie Dunbar has won the 20th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The Irishman was able to break out of the group of favorites and prevail on the final climb. Primoz Roglic confidently defended his red jersey and is now on the verge of overall victory.

Dunbar attacks at the right moment

win for Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla). The Irishman won the 172-kilometer penultimate stage of the Vuelta from Villarcayo to Picón Blanco by choosing the perfect moment for his attack on the final climb. Since he has already won the eleventh stage, he is now celebrating his second stage victory in the Tour of Spain. Behind him are Enric Mas Nicolau (Movistar) and Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) reached the finish line. The Slovenian is on the verge of his fourth overall victory at the Vuelta a Espana, as there is only one individual time trial left on the programme tomorrow. Second place behind him still has Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale). But the Australian is only a few seconds ahead of Mas.

Oscar Rodriguez falls back in the GC

Already 30 kilometers before the finish, today's escapees were caught by the group of favorites. With the Frenchman Clément Berthet (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale) and the Australian Jay Vine (UAE) the last two fugitives had to accept that the day's victory would probably be fought out between the favorites. The pace was increased so much up the Portillo de la Sía that Oscar Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mattia Skjelmose (Lidl – Trek) even two riders from the top 10 lost touch. While the Dane was able to catch up shortly before the summit, the Spaniard fell well short of his expectations today. Pavel Shivakov (UAE), on the other hand, tried to gain a lead before the start of the final climb. The Frenchman gained over 60 seconds, but was eventually caught again in the finale.

Three tasks at Bora – hansgrohe

At this point, three riders from the Bora – hansgrohe team had already abandoned the race. Patrick Gamper from Austria, Nico Denz from Germany and Daniel Martinez from Colombia have got off their bikes. The team stated that illness was the reason. After the race, former professional Robbie McEwan said that one of the professionals was in hospital with suspected salmonella. However, as there is only one time trial on the last day of the Vuelta a Espana 2024 tomorrow, they will be accompanied by captain Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) is no longer needed for any further assistance.