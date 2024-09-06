Cyclingroad cyclingBack to Spain

Vuelta a Espana #19: Roglic (pre)decides the Vuelta

Cycling: Primoz Roglic won the 19th stage of the Vuelta a Espana with ease and thus at least decided the Vuelta a Espana. The Slovenian took the red jersey from the Australian Ben O'Connor.

Roglic attacks early

As an exception, the outliers around Isaac del Toro (UAE) had no chance of winning the day. When the final climb of the 173,5-kilometer stage from Logroño to Alto de Moncalvillo began, the breakaway group was caught. Bora – hansgrohe launched a team attack, which allowed three riders to escape from the group of favorites. Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) first shook off his opponents with the help of his teammates, and then tackled the last four kilometers as a soloist. Behind him, the group completely disintegrated. Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale) was also unable to keep up with the pace of his immediate pursuers. As a result, the Australian lost the red jersey to Roglic, who, thanks to his time trial strength, was able to virtually make the preliminary decision in the battle for overall victory in the Vuelta a Espana 2024.

