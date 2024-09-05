Cycling: Urko Berrade has won the 18th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The Spaniard was part of a large breakaway group and was able to leave all his companions behind shortly before the finish.

Urko Berrade takes the 3rd victory for Kern Pharma

No fewer than 42 riders formed today's breakaway group. Since almost all teams were happy with this situation and the effort of catching up would have been far too high, it was clear early on that the breakaway group would be able to fight for the day's victory today. After 179,5 kilometers from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Maestu-Parque Natural de Izki, Urko Berrade (Kern Pharma). The 26-year-old Spaniard celebrates his first professional victory and gives his team Kern Pharma its third stage victory at this year's Vuelta a Espana. The Swiss champion will be happy with second place. Mauro Schmid (Jayco – AlUla) annoy.

Landa loses a lot of time

Somewhat surprisingly, the main field also got into action today, although the day's victory was already gone. Up the Puerto Herrera, Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) launched its attack. Many drivers had problems. Mikel Landa (Soudal – Quick-Step), who missed the train and therefore lost a lot of time. The other GC riders agreed and received additional help from teammates who dropped back from the breakaway group.

¡Nos ponemos EN PIE con lo que está haciendo Kern Pharma (@EqKernPharma) in this #LaVuelta24! #VueltaRTVE4s New exhibition of the equipment, it is with Urko Berrade that it is for the delante en solitario en busca de la tercera Victoria for the equipment STRAIGHT: https://t.co/IA1821Uu3w pic.twitter.com/JqonvjFAIN - Teledeporte (@teledeporte) September 5, 2024