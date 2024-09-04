Cyclingroad cyclingBack to Spain

Vuelta a Espana #17: Kaden Groves celebrates in the rain of Santander

by

Groves Cadets Vuelta a Espana

Cycling: Kaden Groves won the 17th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The Australian won comfortably ahead of Czech Pavel Bittner.

Grove's Caden Vuelta

Groves wins convincingly in Santander

Next stage victory for Caden Groves (Alpecin – Deceuninck). The Australian won the 141,5-kilometer stage from Arnuero to Santander in a confident mass sprint. With Jonas Gregaard (Dstny Lot), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel – Euskadi) and Thibault Guernalec (Arkea – B&B Hotels) four escapees dominated the race. In the pouring rain, the last of them was finally caught. Even late attacks by Victor Campenaerts (Dstny Lot), Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) and Enzo Leijnse (dsm-firmenich – PostNL) could no longer prevent the mass sprint.

Tags:Caden GrovesNewsReturn2024 lapVuelta a EspanaVuelta a Espana 2024

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.