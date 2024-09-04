Cycling: Kaden Groves won the 17th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The Australian won comfortably ahead of Czech Pavel Bittner.

Groves wins convincingly in Santander

Next stage victory for Caden Groves (Alpecin – Deceuninck). The Australian won the 141,5-kilometer stage from Arnuero to Santander in a confident mass sprint. With Jonas Gregaard (Dstny Lot), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel – Euskadi) and Thibault Guernalec (Arkea – B&B Hotels) four escapees dominated the race. In the pouring rain, the last of them was finally caught. Even late attacks by Victor Campenaerts (Dstny Lot), Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) and Enzo Leijnse (dsm-firmenich – PostNL) could no longer prevent the mass sprint.