Cycling: Pablo Castrillo has won his second Vuelta stage. The Spaniard was part of a large breakaway group and was able to prevail against well-known opponents in the final climb as a clear outsider. In the overall ranking, Primoz Roglic and Enric Mas are closing in on Ben O'Connor.

Castrillo defeats Vlasov & Sivakov

He is already one of the big winners of this Vuelta a Espana. Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma) won the 12th stage after the 15th. The Spaniard was part of a large breakaway group and in the final climb together with Alexander Vlasov (Bora – hansgrohe) and Pavel Shivakov (UAE). And even though it looked as if he could barely keep up with the rear wheel of the two, he proved them and us spectators wrong in the final kilometers. Again and again he came closer, increased the pace himself and finally shook them off. After 143 kilometers from Infiesto to Valgrande-Pajares he can celebrate his second professional victory - and at the same time his second in this Vuelta.

Roglic receives 20 second time penalty

Behind the battle for the day's victory, the battle for the overall ranking began. After a strong preparatory work by Florian Lipowitz (Bora – hansgrohe) went Primois Roglic (Bora – hansgrohe) went on the offensive. But the Slovenian fell behind himself shortly afterwards when Enric Mas Nicolau (Movistar) left him behind. But once again the Spaniard seemed to overdo it, allowing Roglic to catch up and finally cross the finish line at the same time as him. Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale), on the other hand, lost valuable time again with 38 seconds. Roglic would actually now be only 43 seconds behind the Australian. But due to a time penalty of 20 seconds, the gap is now 1:03 minutes. Roglic suffered another flat tire and drove too long and too close behind the team car, so the jury had no choice but to intervene.

