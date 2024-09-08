Cycling: Olav Kooij won the BEMER Cyclassics in Hamburg in a mass sprint. The Dutchman successfully beat the Italian Jonathan Milan and the Eritrean Biniam Girmay.

The BEMER Cyclassics 2024 go to Olav Kooij (Visma – Lease a Bike). The Dutchman won after 198,5 kilometers with start and finish in Hamburg, after having to cross the dreaded Waseberg three times. In the mass sprint he narrowly beat jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty). The German team Bora – hansgrohe missed the podium with Jordy Meeus in fourth place only just.

Six strong outliers have no chance

Before the 27th edition of the BEMER Cyclassics was decided in a mass sprint, eight breakaway riders dominated the race. Michael Morkov (Astana), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché – Wanty), Stefan de Bod (EF Education – EasyPost), Remi Cavagna (movistar), Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale) and CyrusMonk (Q36.5) the breakaway group was filled with well-known riders. But in the main field, the team of jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek) to force a decision in the sprint. Around 75 kilometers from the finish there was a major crash. Among other things, Tim Merlier (Soudal – Quick Step) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) also caught two fast sprinters.

Aranburu & Christen attack at Waseberg

Even before the second crossing of the Waseberg, the remaining five escapees – Remi Cavagna (Movistar) had already fallen behind – caught by the main field. Over the top of the venomous climb, the Spanish champion Alex Aranburu (Movistar), who was later joined by Fabio Christians (Q36.5) from Switzerland. However, this duo did not stay together for long. When the Waseberg was tackled for the last time, Aranburu simply rode away from Christen. The pace was also increased in the decimated main field, causing the peloton to split into several groups. But in the remaining kilometers, things came together again. Aranburu was also eventually caught - and nothing stood in the way of the mass sprint in Hamburg.