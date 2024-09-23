Cycling: Paul Seixas and Ivan Romeo won the gold medal in the World Championship time trial in Zurich. While the Frenchman was successful in the juniors, the Spaniard was able to prevail in the U23 class.

Romeo wins ahead of Söderqvist & Christen

The Spaniard Ivan Romeo is the new U23 World Champion in time trials. The Movistar professional’s time stopped after 36:42 minutes, making him 29,9 and 32 seconds faster than Jakob Söderqvist from Sweden and Jan Christen from Switzerland. However, he also benefited from the fact that the track conditions were significantly better for him than for other starters. The track dried out considerably, which was a big advantage, especially in the downhill. Some top athletes, such as the Mexican Isaac del Toro, had to compete on a wet track. The Swiss Jan Christen had slightly better conditions, even though he also had to complete wet sections. Although he was still in the lead at the first intermediate time, he was clearly defeated in the second and third sectors. After crossing the finish line, he had to vomit because he felt unwell. He will be all the more pleased about the bronze medal. The Belgian Alex Segaert, who was still in the lead at the second intermediate time, but then even missed the podium at the finish, collapsed completely in the third sector.

Seixas races unexpectedly to the gold medal

He was only added to the starting list late as a participant, then he won: Paul Seixas. The Frenchman, who will be riding for the WorldTour team Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale next season, rode an outstanding time, especially in the last sector. After 24,9 kilometers, the clock stopped at 28:08 minutes. This made him six seconds faster than Jasper Schoofs and seven seconds faster than Matisse Van Kerckhove. The two Belgians can be happy with silver and bronze. Things didn't go so well for the German starters. Ian Kings and Paul Fietzke have to settle for 13th and 22nd place. Top favorite Albert Phillipsen from Denmark. In sixth place, the mega talent clearly missed his goal of becoming time trial world champion. European champion Michael Mouris from the Netherlands only came 15th.