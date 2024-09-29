Cycling: Tadej Pogacar is the new world champion. The Slovenian won the gold medal in the road race by attacking 100 kilometers from the finish and could not be caught. Silver and bronze respectively go to Ben O'Connor from Australia and Mathieu van der Poel from the Netherlands.

Pogacar is unbeatable

He has once again amazed everyone and impressively dominated a cycling race: Tadej Pogačar. After his victory in the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, the Slovenian is now crowned world champion. With an attack more than 100 kilometers from the finish, he left all his opponents standing and was unable to catch up. Behind him, there was no consensus on the chase, although the gap was never more than 80 seconds. So the pursuers were only fighting for silver and bronze, which Ben O'Connor from Australia and last year’s winner Mathieu van der Poel from the Netherlands. Pogacar was very relieved in the winner's interview and spoke of a “stupid attack”His earlier attack was not planned.

Lipowitz & Geschke in the escape group

The German team led by team boss Andre Greipel worked out an excellent situation during the first half of the race. Simon Geschke formed with the Swiss Sylvan Dillier, the Norwegian Tobias Foss, the Portuguese Rui Oliveira, the Luxembourger Luke Wirtgen and the Poland Piotr Pekala the breakaway group of the day. Then another ten riders broke away from the main field, including the German Florian Lipowitz, the Australian Jay Vine, the Belgian Laurens de Plus and the Slovenian Jan Tratnik.

Pogacar lets the madness break out

After the 16 riders from both breakaway groups had joined forces, the Slovenian national team increased the pace in the main field. 100 kilometers from the finish then – obviously surprising all his competitors – Tadej pogacar already on the offensive. The Slovenian top favorite, who has already won the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France this year, was able to create a gap immediately. No one could follow him. Jan Tratnik waited for him and then drove him to the front of the leading group. 80 kilometers later, Pogacar attacked again and – except for his UAE teammate Pavel Shivakov from France - and all his companions from the former breakaway group simply stopped. The peloton seemed to panic. The Belgians, Dutch and Americans tried to limit the gap to Pogacar. But the helpers were already tired and constant mutual attacks made it difficult to catch up.

O'Connor wins silver ahead of Van der Poel

After numerous attacks by the pursuers, the Australian was able to break away shortly before the finish Ben O'Connor He should be very satisfied with winning the silver medal after an exhausting Vuelta a Espana. The Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel sprinted to third place, but as last year's winner will not be entirely happy with that. Marc Hirschi finished sixth as the Swiss hope. The Germans missed the top ten despite a good starting position.

What about the journey to… 100 kilometers of arrival? Tadej Pogacar! Suivez les championnats du monde de cyclisme sur Eurosport #Zurich2024 #LesRP pic.twitter.com/WaBaehJEEe — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) September 29, 2024