Cycling: Niklas Behrens wins gold. In the U23 road race, the German was able to prevail against well-known competition from the WorldTour after a strong performance. However, the joy in Zurich was significantly dampened because, as was announced this afternoon, the Swiss rider Muriel Furrer died in yesterday's junior women's road race.

The Germans have their gold medal: Niklas Behrens has won the U23 World Championship road race. In rainy Zurich, the 20-year-old, who rides for the Lidl – Trek Future Racing Team, won the two-man sprint against Martin Svrcek from the Czech Republic. The two separated around ten kilometers before the finish, making her the solo Jan Christen The Swiss just missed the bronze medal, which went to the Belgian Alec Segaert His compatriot had to pay the price Jarno Widar. The 18-year-old was as strong as he has been in recent months, but – as is usual in his races – he drove almost everything from the front in the decisive phase. In the end, he was behind Isaac del Toro from Mexico seventh.

Muriel Furrer succumbs to her injuries

The World Championship road races for junior men and women were held yesterday. However, the results were completely overshadowed by a terrible accident. As was announced today, Muriel Furrer succumbed to her injuries after a fall. The 18-year-old Swiss had come off the road in a forest for reasons that are still unclear. It has not yet been decided whether the World Championship will continue as planned tomorrow. The World Championship title for juniors was secured by Cat Ferguson from Great Britain and Lorenzo Finn from Italy.