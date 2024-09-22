Cycling: Antonia Niedermaier almost managed to create a sensation in the World Championship time trial in Zurich. The 21-year-old German won the gold medal in the U23 class with ease. She was so fast during her triumphant ride that she finished fourth in the elite women's competition. Australian Grace Brown can look forward to gold there.

Niedermaier shocks the competition

Antonia Niedermaier has almost achieved a real sensation. On the 29,9-kilometer time trial from Gossau to Zurich, the 21-year-old German confidently won the gold medal in the U23 class. But that was not all. With her fabulous time, she even finished fourth in the elite women's World Championship time trial. This meant she only just missed out on a place on the podium by nine seconds. Demi Vollering from the Netherlands and defending champion Chloe Dygert from the USA next to the new world champion Grace Brown. from Australia. She ends her career not only with Olympic gold, but also in a World Cup jersey.