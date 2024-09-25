Cycling: In a breathtaking final, the German professional cyclists won silver in the mixed relay. In the end, they were less than a second behind the Australians' gold medal.

Less than a second behind

A world championship couldn't be more exciting. Until the last centimetre, the spectators didn't know which nation would be crowned world champion in the mixed relay. Germany had already crossed the finish line, beating the previous best time by around two minutes. But then the Australians came along. Just 85 hundredths were enough for the title. And the Italians were also to make it exciting again. But on the home straight, time was against them. 8,25 seconds were missing for first place. Franziska Koch, Liane Lippert, Antonia Niedermaier, Marco Brenner, Miguel Heidemann and Maximilian Schachmann can therefore be happy with silver. The fact that in a 53,7 kilometre time trial with two teams of three, each made up of men and women, the medals were ultimately distributed within less than ten seconds is a testament to this modern competition.