Cycling: After winning the Olympic Games, Remco Evenepoel has now also secured the title at the World Championships. Things went less well for the Swiss, who did not have a good day at their home race.

Evenepoel wins the Olympic World Championship double

This year is Remco Evenepoel simply hard to beat. The Belgian won after the time trial at the Olympic Games – As with the women before, Grace Brown – now also the battle against the clock at the World Championship. On the 46,1-kilometer course with start and finish in Zurich, he defeated Filippo Gana from Italy in second place. The podium is completed by Edward Affini from Italy. He would probably have missed the bronze medal if the Australian had Jay Vine did not fall shortly before the finish.

Not a good day for the Swiss

The two German participants had no chance in the fight for the medals Maximilian schachmann and Miguel Heidemann. Austria has not nominated a driver. And the Swiss did not have a good day at their home game either. Stefan Kung finished eighth with a time of 54:50 and was 1:48 minutes behind Evenepoel. Stephen Bissegger was 4:05 minutes behind the winning time and had to settle for 29th place.