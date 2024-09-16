Cycling: Belgian Tim Merlier and Dutchwoman Lorena Wiebes sprinted into the European Championship jersey in Belgium. Once again, the German Cycling Association's medals were won by young cyclists. Messane Bräutigam won silver in the junior women's road race. Niklas Behrens also became vice-European champion in the U23 class.

Merlier sprints into the European Championship jersey

After 222,8 kilometers from Heusden-Zolder to Hasselt, it was clear who would be allowed to wear the coveted European Championship jersey for twelve months. Tim Merlier from Belgium won the mass sprint ahead of Olav Kooij from the Netherlands and Madis Mihkels from Estonia. The Belgians' tactic of sending several top sprinters to the start has paid off. The best German was Max Walscheid in twelfth place. In the women’s road race, Lorraine Wiebes was crowned European Champion for the second time. The Dutchwoman was clearly superior to her competitors in the sprint. Alongside her on the podium are the Italian Elisa Balsam and the Polish woman Daria Pikulik. The Austrian Catherine Schweinberger narrowly missed a sensation with sixth place.

Tim Merlier European Champion on the road! Unbelievable if you see that he has some chain problems in the sprint. He looks down twice when he's in the wheel of Philipsen, loses a lot of positions and still manages to win somehow. Insane. #Limburg2024 pic.twitter.com/fxyr0owhOa — Cyclocross24.com (@cyclocross24) September 15, 2024

Behrens wins silver in the U23 class

Silver for Niklas Behrens. The 20-year-old German narrowly missed the gold medal on the 162-kilometer course from Heusden-Zolder to Hasselt. Against the Dutchman Huub Artz he lost the decisive sprint. Bronze in the U23 class goes to the Frenchman Leandre Lozouet. In the U23 women’s category, the medals go to the Dutch Sophie van Rooijen and Scarlett Souren, and to the Italian Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini.

Junior Bräutigam wins silver

Also happy about the silver medal is Messane groom. After 72,9 kilometers, the German missed the Dutchwoman Puck Langenbarg just barely won the European title. Bronze went to the Czech Republic Stepanka Dubcova. The juniors had to cover 129,7 kilometers, where the riders from Germany, Switzerland and Austria ultimately had no chance. The medals went to the Norwegian Felix Orn-Kristoff, the Spaniard Hector Alvarez and the French Paul Seixas.