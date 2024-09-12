Cycling: The German Cycling Association can celebrate two more silver medals at the European Championships in Belgium. In the mixed relay for elite and junior cyclists, only one nation has ever been faster.

Italy confidently wins gold ahead of Germany

The Italians were unbeatable in the mixed relay. Mattia Cattaneo, Edoardo Affini, Mirco Maestri, Vittoria Guazzini, Gaia Masetti and Elene Cecchini were 52,3 seconds faster than Germany on the 17-kilometer course from Heusden-Zolder to Hasselt. Jannik Steimle, Max Walscheid and Nils Politt were already too far behind after their stint. Mieke Kröger, Franziska Koch and Lisa Klein were the fastest of all the women's teams, but were unable to completely make up the gap. Bronze went to Belgium, ahead of Poland and Ukraine.

Silver for the young Germans

The junior riders also had to cover 52,3 kilometers in the mixed relay from Heusden-Zolder to Hasselt. The German women Messane Bräutigam, Magdalena Leis and Amalie Joelle Messemer, as well as the men Paul Fietzke, Ian Kings and Paul-Felix Petry were the second fastest team on this course with a time of 1:05:33. Only the Dutch were better by just under 13 seconds. Bronze goes to Norway.